Nebraska holds off multiple Wisconsin rallies as the Huskers defeat the Badgers

Nebraska didn’t succumb to pressure in this road game.

The Husker women’s basketball team was frequently challenged in the second half of its 80-70 win over Wisconsin, which ate into NU double-digit leads multiple times with 3-points and mini-runs.

Each time, Nebraska answered, erasing any bad memories it might have had of its fourth quarter meltdown at Penn State last week, in which NU lost a 13-point lead in 84 seconds. Guards Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 20 and 11 points, respectively, for Nebraska (21-7 overall and 10-7 in the Big Ten). Issie Bourne pitched in 14 points and made a key 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Wisconsin shot 50% from the field and had all five starters scored in double figures.

The Huskers beat the Badgers by 33 in Lincoln in late January, struggled to shake their foe this time, as Wisconsin bled the shot clock and consistently got good looks near the rim. NU led 19-18 after the first quarter and, after UW’s Julie Pospisilova nailed a 3-pointer with 7:12 left in the second quarter, trailed 29-26.

Nebraska finished the half on a 14-2 run, holding Wisconsin (7-20 and 4-13) scoreless for the final 6:13. Shelley splashed home a long 3 to give NU a 33-31 lead before MiCole Cayton providing a spark off the bench much like she did in Sunday’s win over Minnesota, hit a 3, then made a layup, then induced a turnover with tight defense. The Huskers led 38-31 for more three minutes of scoreless play until reserve guard Whitney Brown hit a 16-foot jumper with two seconds left in the half.

NU will play its senior day game Sunday against Northwestern. Though NU could have every senior return, it’s possible many of them, granted an extra year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s COVID-related allowances, will return for next season.

