Nebraska loses 13-point lead in 84 seconds as Huskers fall to Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Penn. — It’s the worst 84 seconds of the Nebraska’s women’s basketball season and the first time the Huskers stubbed their toe against one of the bottom teams in the Big Ten.

In NU’s 83-76 loss to Penn State Thursday night, a 68-55 fourth quarter lead turned into a 70-68 deficit in just 84 seconds of game clock. PSU started its 15-0 run with a 3-pointer and punctuated it with a 3-point play. In between, the Nittany Lions turned three bad Husker turnovers into nine points, including one four-point, two-basket possession bracketed around a missed free throw.

Six minutes still remained in the game, but Penn State — which broke an eight-game losing streak — had seized control.

“They picked up some defensive intensity, they forced some turnovers, they got some offensive rebounds and really capitalized on it, and before we could really get the attention to try to switch some things up, the momentum was swung their way,” coach Amy Williams said.

Any momentum NU (19-7 overall and 8-7 in the Big Ten) gained from its 17-point Monday night upset of No. 5 Indiana was stopped.

The Huskers got strong play from their posts — Alexis Markowski had 23 points and seven rebounds, Isabelle Bourne had 15 and 7, and Bella Cravens had ten and four — but starting guards Jaz Shelley, Sam Haiby and Allison Weidner committed ten total turnovers and hit just 9 of 32 shots. And with two of NU’s best 3-point shooters — Ashley Scoggin and Annika Stewart — not available due to health and/or injury reasons, the Huskers only made 5 of 20 3s.

Penn State (10-15 and 4-11) hit 12 3s — almost double its season average. Players who rarely made 3s this season splashed home multiple trios, including Maddie Burke, who made three of them despite being a 20.3% shooter from beyond the arc.

“If you look, statistically speaking, there are probably players that we would prefer to have to prove and beat us who were making shots,” Williams said of Penn State’s roster. “They hit 12 3s. You’re not going to win very many ballgames (allowing) that. I just thought we had some really unfortunate possessions where we gave up and-1s in transition, we gave an offensive rebound on the free-throw line that led to a kick-out basket.”

For the opening 32 minutes of the game, NU kept Penn State at bay much like it did in a 76-61 home win two weeks ago. Markowski, Bourne and Cravens consistently got position in the paint and open shots. NU led 20-14 after the first quarter and 37-28 at the break. Heading into the fourth, the Huskers led 61-52 and a Markowski 3-point play pushed that lead to 68-55 at the 7:37 mark.

Penn State forward Anna Camden hit a 3 at 7:25. NU threw a bad frontcourt pass that turned in a PSU layup — and foul — at 7:00. Penn State guard Makenna Marisa — who led her team with 22 points — grabbed an offensive rebound off the missed free throw, which turned into another Camden basket with 6:54. A turnover by Cravens turned into a Penn State 3-point play at 6:27. When Weidner lost the ball in the backcourt six seconds after, Marisa hit a second-chance layup at 6:17. A missed Weidner layup then became another Penn State three-point play — and 70-68 lead - at the 6:01 mark.

Just. That. Fast. NU never led again. Penn State scored 31 points in a quarter Nebraska typically dominates. For the first time in 2022, NU lost to a team in the bottom half of the league standings.

“Lots of people, at times, were really fighting,” Williams said. “I just thought, in the fourth quarter, they came at us with a momentum swing, and we did not know how to adjust. We needed to bounce back right there, and we just didn’t.”

