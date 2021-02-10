Nebraska prepares for a challenge from Iowa's new set of stars

“Due to injury or whatever it might be, when rotations change and you start bringing more people into the fold, it just kind of changes the way you're using people,” Williams said.

NU is now transitioning forward Issie Bourne, the Huskers second-leading scorer, back into the rotation after her return from an ankle injury.

“We're playing Issie Bourne the majority of her minutes at that wing position and it's kind of hard to get into a little bit of flow of knowing what kinds of things to expect from our team both offensively and defensively with her there,” Williams said.

Bourne had five points and six rebounds in 25 minutes against Rutgers. She accounted for four turnovers in her first start since Jan. 10 against Michigan State.

“And when she was gone, then we had to make an adjustment — and there's an adjustment period — and then you figure out what we need to run offensively, what we need to commit to defensively to have success, and then as soon as you start getting used to that, things shift again,” Williams said. “So there’s a lot of adjusting that goes on.”