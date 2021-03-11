Nebraska pushes top-seeded Maryland but falls short at Big Ten women's basketball tourney

No. 1 seed Maryland outlasted No. 8 seed Nebraska 83-73 in a close quarterfinal game, ending the Huskers' Big Ten tournament run.
Sam Haiby had an electric game-high of 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ashley Scoggin made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and totaled 14 points. Issie Bourne put up 13 points and brought down five rebounds.
Nebraska’s lone senior, Kate Cain, had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Maryland’s Ashley Owusu contributed 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each scored 18 points. Mimi Collins had 17 points, including eight in the first quarter.
Collins drained a jumper with 7:32 to play in the first quarter and Maryland didn’t score another field goal until Owusu’s with 3:40 remaining in the quarter. The Huskers had a drought of their own that lasted three minutes in the first quarter.
Maryland came out of a timeout and lit up NU with a 7-0 run to lead 18-11 heading into the second quarter.
Scoggin opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. She finished out the half with 12 points and hit 4 of 6 3-point shots.
Bibby and Collins stole the show for Maryland in the first half with 13 points each. Collins went 6 of 6 from the field. Bibby went 3 or 4 from beyond the arc.
NU made six of its last eight shots of the half including a near-halfcourt shot from Haiby. Maryland fended off the Huskers' spark and jogged into the locker room leading 38-34.
Haiby and Bourne dominated in the third quarter. Haiby had seven points and Bourne had eight. A shot under the basket from Bourne ended the third quarter with NU down 57-54.
Haiby hit back-to-back 3-pointers to start the fourth quarter to give Nebraska a 60-57 lead, its first lead of the game.
Nebraska and Maryland battled back and forth until the Terps embarked on an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter. Owusu scored seven points during that stretch and 13 fourth-quarter points, including going 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.
