Nebraska pushes top-seeded Maryland but falls short at Big Ten women's basketball tourney

No. 1 seed Maryland outlasted No. 8 seed Nebraska 83-73 in a close quarterfinal game, ending the Huskers' Big Ten tournament run.

Sam Haiby had an electric game-high of 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Ashley Scoggin made 4 of 8 from beyond the arc and totaled 14 points. Issie Bourne put up 13 points and brought down five rebounds.

Nebraska’s lone senior, Kate Cain, had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Maryland’s Ashley Owusu contributed 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Diamond Miller and Chloe Bibby each scored 18 points. Mimi Collins had 17 points, including eight in the first quarter.

Collins drained a jumper with 7:32 to play in the first quarter and Maryland didn’t score another field goal until Owusu’s with 3:40 remaining in the quarter. The Huskers had a drought of their own that lasted three minutes in the first quarter.

Maryland came out of a timeout and lit up NU with a 7-0 run to lead 18-11 heading into the second quarter.

Scoggin opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. She finished out the half with 12 points and hit 4 of 6 3-point shots.