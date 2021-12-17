Nebraska ready to face biggest offensive threat yet — Drake

LINCOLN — Amy Williams’ team is rested, ready, maybe a little wiser about its own weaknesses, and wary.

On paper, the Nebraska women’s basketball team should improve its season-opening winning streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon against Drake, a Missouri Valley team with fewer resources and only two players taller than 6-foot-1.

Game information Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena When: Sunday, noon TV | Radio: BTN | (107.3 FM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha)

Williams knows better. The Bulldogs beat the Huskers back in 2018 and played in the NCAA tournament. They have four players who score in double figures. They shoot 48% from the floor — and hit almost ten 3-pointers per game. Drake, 7-2 with a win over Creighton, might be the best offense NU has faced so far this season and, like Nebraska, Drake has had a week off to rest and recuperate.

It’s not quite a season opener for both teams, but they’ll both be fresh — and deep.