Nebraska ready to face biggest offensive threat yet — Drake

LINCOLN — Amy Williams’ team is rested, ready, maybe a little wiser about its own weaknesses, and wary.
On paper, the Nebraska women’s basketball team should improve its season-opening winning streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon against Drake, a Missouri Valley team with fewer resources and only two players taller than 6-foot-1.
Williams knows better. The Bulldogs beat the Huskers back in 2018 and played in the NCAA tournament. They have four players who score in double figures. They shoot 48% from the floor — and hit almost ten 3-pointers per game. Drake, 7-2 with a win over Creighton, might be the best offense NU has faced so far this season and, like Nebraska, Drake has had a week off to rest and recuperate.
It’s not quite a season opener for both teams, but they’ll both be fresh — and deep.
“Every player on their roster can shoot it from the perimeter, they’re really good in transition, they have great balance,” Williams said.
Sounds like Nebraska, which has six players averaging at least eight points. That includes freshman Alexis Markowski, who only plays 14 minutes per game. NU’s offense has been efficient and assist-heavy, with guards who can hit the 3, get to the rim or dump a pass into the post. Turnovers have been a problem — Nebraska’s tempo can lead to some sped-up possessions — but scoring generally hasn’t.
Neither, on paper, has NU’s defense. Williams isn’t satisfied, though, with how the Huskers are handling opposing posts. Because Nebraska lacks a shot-blocking defensive center — such as Kate Cain, the school’s career leader in blocks — it relies more on aggressive perimeter defense to deny passes and smart positioning from its forwards. In the Huskers’ recent wins over Minnesota and Indiana State, they didn’t execute like Williams wanted.
“Indiana State and Minnesota had way too many possessions where they could catch the ball where they wanted,” Williams said.
That won’t work against starring Drake forward Maggie Bair, who averages 13 points per game and shoots 59% from the floor. Or top reserve Anna Miller, who shoots 52%. If Nebraska has to dedicate more attention to that duo, it risks leaving open one of the Bulldogs’ many 3-point shooters.
“Their offense is so potent and dangerous,” Williams said. “It’s their high-low game and their ability to score points in the paint and then as soon as you try to sneak somebody to try to help in there, they’ve got 3-point shooters spread all over the place.”
