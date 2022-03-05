Nebraska struggles with 3-point shooting, falls to Iowa in Big Ten tournament semifinal

Nebraska women's basketball, having played three games in three days, couldn’t muster out a win against No. 2 seed Iowa in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

The Hawkeyes (22-7, 15-4 Big Ten) beat the Huskers (24-8, 11-8) 83-66 Saturday evening, advancing to their second-straight Big Ten championship.

Caitlin Clark once again proved to be too much for the Nebraska defense. Clark, who scored 31 points in each of the first two matchups, once again dominated on the offensive side of the ball with 41 points and nine rebounds.

“Caitlin, she's a great player. Everyone knows that,” Nebraska guard Sam Haiby said after the game. “I just think we need to be more diligent on the shots we're giving her. We made it pretty easy for her tonight in some aspects of the game."

Nebraska, who got off to a strong start in the first quarter thanks to 11 first-quarter points by forward Isabelle Bourne, struggled to find an answer to the Iowa defense in the second period ­— and the rest of the game.

Bourne was the Huskers' leading scorer with 16 points. Fellow Australian Jaz Shelley had 15 points and five assists. Haiby finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.

Alexis Markowski, the Big Ten freshman of the year, was held scoreless in the first half on 0-6 shooting. It wasn’t just Markowski who had offensive struggles, as the team shot a combined 26-74 in the game.

After taking a three-point lead into halftime, the Iowa offense turned it on in the third quarter, shooting 75% in the frame. Nebraska struggled to defend Iowa center Monkia Czinano, who finished with 22 points. Czinano was also one of the main reasons Markowski couldn’t get anything going on offense.

The freshman finished with seven points.

Clark erupted in the third quarter with 12 points ­— including a three right before the buzzer — and helped Iowa take a 13-point lead into the final frame.

Nebraska did a good job defending Clark in the first half ­— she was 4-15 from the field. That strong defense allowed the Big Red to take a three-point lead into the second quarter before the Hawkeyes started to get going.

Coach Amy Williams said the team lost their focus at times in the third quarter, helping Iowa pull away.

“I think the big thing, and our players talked about this in the locker room after the game, is that when Iowa went on a little run there in the third quarter, we lost our focus just a little bit and our ability to execute there offensively,” Williams said.

“I think we got flustered a little bit, didn't handle it well at all,” Haiby added.

The fourth quarter saw much of the same with Iowa continuing to hum offensively and never allowing the Huskers to get much going. Clark remained the best player on the court and seemed to have everything fall for her.

Nebraska relied heavily on 3-pointers all night ­— but they didn’t fall. NU shot 3-26 from beyond the arc.

Iowa, who had a two-round bye compared to Nebraska’s one-round bye, was clearly the more rested team all game long.

Now the Huskers turn their focus to the NCAA tournament. Nebraska will officially learn its fate on March 13 when the bracket is officially released.

With a week off before the tournament starts, Williams hopes to see the team learn from their mistakes.

“I think that's something we can really learn from and practice and work on over the next week and hopefully just do a much better job as we try to make a run in the NCAA tournament,” she said.

