Nebraska stuns No. 8 Michigan for Huskers' first win over a top-10 team since 2014

“Mixing it up throughout the game, just to get her a bit flustered and not sure what’s going to come,” Bourne said. “We knew she’s a great player — she’s going to get some points — but we wanted to make every single one of her points hard scores for her. So that’s what we did.”

Said Williams: “We wanted to keep her off the glass.”

NU did, winning the rebounding battle 42-34. Shelley had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Sam Haiby had ten points and six rebounds. Nebraska shot 51.7% from the floor in what may have been the most complete performance of the Williams era.

Michigan (12-2 and 2-1) shot just 36.7% from the floor and 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Both Leigha Brown — the former Husker returning to PBA for the first time — and Hillmon had six turnovers each. They combined to hit just 7 of 27 shots from the floor. Brown, increasingly frustrated, struggled all game with her offense.

Nebraska didn’t look desperate for a second Tuesday night as it methodically tore through one of the Big Ten’s preseason favorites.