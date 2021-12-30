Nebraska suffers first loss of the season as Huskers fall to Michigan State

Trouble was, Nebraska trailed by 11 at halftime — and 13 early in the third quarter — because of its worst first half this season. Williams said the sharp change in MSU’s rotation — highlighted so frequently by BTN that, at one point, cameras lingered on empty Spartan chairs — actually played to Michigan State’s advantage, since NU had prepped for a different roster.

“When you’ve got a whole gameplan built with lineup and with one matchup in mind, and, all of the sudden, right before tip-off, you’re adjusting, it definitely played to their advantage, having the ball in Clouden’s hands,” Williams said. “She played great, got to the free throw line 17 times with the ball in her hand at the point guard position.”

NU reached the free throw line 15 times as a team.

Often in the first half, Nebraska settled for quick 3s or rushed shots in the paint. In the opening 20 minutes, it shot 23.7% from the floor — 16.7% from the 3 — while committing twice as many fouls as MSU. The Huskers routinely beat the Spartans down the floor, only to miss eight of 12 layups. Forward Issie Bourne missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half, while Shelley, one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten, missed 6 of 8.