Nebraska suffers first loss of the season as Huskers fall to Michigan State

Too many missed 3s. Too many missed rebounds. Too many fouls.
The Nebraska women’s basketball team lost its first game of the season, 72-69 at Michigan State, which — as the BTN broadcast team mentioned more than a dozen times — were missing several guards due to injury and COVID.
No matter. The Spartans got 32 points from Nia Clouden, who made 15 and 17 free throws and played the final 14 minutes with four fouls. She, and MSU’s lineup full of taller forwards, beat NU 45-38 on the boards as NU missed 26 of 33 3s, including two from Jaz Shelley in the final 19 seconds that would have tied the game. Shelley, who came into the game making 52.3% of her 3s, missed ten of 12 from long range Thursday.
“Our kids fought, but we really did not shoot the ball well,” NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “And we talked, before the ballgame, if you want to win on the road in the Big Ten Conference, you’d better rebound, and we got outrebounded by seven. That’s something that you can’t do.”
Nebraska (12-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten) was led by guard Sam Haiby, who had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ashley Scoggin added 12 — she made 4 of 8 from the 3 — and freshman Alexis Markowski added 11 points and six rebounds off the bench. Haiby “singlehandedly kept us in the ballgame” during a third quarter stretch when she had seven points and three steals.
Trouble was, Nebraska trailed by 11 at halftime — and 13 early in the third quarter — because of its worst first half this season. Williams said the sharp change in MSU’s rotation — highlighted so frequently by BTN that, at one point, cameras lingered on empty Spartan chairs — actually played to Michigan State’s advantage, since NU had prepped for a different roster.
“When you’ve got a whole gameplan built with lineup and with one matchup in mind, and, all of the sudden, right before tip-off, you’re adjusting, it definitely played to their advantage, having the ball in Clouden’s hands,” Williams said. “She played great, got to the free throw line 17 times with the ball in her hand at the point guard position.”
NU reached the free throw line 15 times as a team.
Often in the first half, Nebraska settled for quick 3s or rushed shots in the paint. In the opening 20 minutes, it shot 23.7% from the floor — 16.7% from the 3 — while committing twice as many fouls as MSU. The Huskers routinely beat the Spartans down the floor, only to miss eight of 12 layups. Forward Issie Bourne missed 6 of 7 shots in the first half, while Shelley, one of the most efficient scorers in the Big Ten, missed 6 of 8.
“We were kind of faced up against some bigger bodies for the first time and we didn’t finish very well and then, all of the sudden, we stopped going in the paint,” Williams said. NU’s posts finished 10-for-29 shooting.
The Spartans (8-6 and 1-1) relied almost exclusively on Clouden, who had 19 first-half points fueled by ten free throws. Clouden, who missed 16 of 24 shots, often wildly, successfully convinced officials she was getting fouled just after several shots, and she visibly complained when fouls weren’t called.
MSU led 37-26 at the break. Nebraska chipped away at the advantage in the second half as Haiby drew three fouls against Clouden while getting to the basket for layups. Clouden managed to avoid any fouls for the final 14 minutes while consistently getting to the line to hold off the Huskers, who had four chances in the fourth quarter to tie the Spartans.
The results of those possessions, in order: A Bella Cravens missed shot; an Ani Stewart turnover, an illegal screen foul call on Haiby; and Shelley’s two missed 3 at the end of regulation. The first of those was a wild, 30-foot heave that came right off the board to Stewart, who flipped the ball back out to Shelley. The sophomore, so clutch all season, watched another one rim out.
“I thought Jaz got great shots all day, and they just didn’t go in, and that’s going to happen on occasion, even for a great shooter like Jaz, who spends the amount of time she does working on being a great shooter,” Williams said. “I’m not concerned.”
NU next plays No. 9 Michigan Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Wolverine forward Leigha Brown will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena, where she played two seasons for the Huskers before transferring to UM.
