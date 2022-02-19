 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska suspends women's basketball assistant Chuck Love

LINCOLN - Nebraska's athletic department announced Saturday morning announced it has suspended NU women's basketball associate head coach Chuck Love for what it is terming "a personnel matter." Love has been suspended "with pay" — his salary is $175,270 per year. NU did not provide additional comment.  

Chuck Love

Nebraska associate head coach Chuck Love. 

Love has been one of head coach Amy Williams’ assistants for a decade, first at South Dakota and now at Nebraska. He became NU’s associate head coach just this season and oversees the program’s player development at all positions. He had interviewed for head coaching jobs previously and was considered a head coaching candidate this coming offseason, as well, with the success of NU’s current season.

Love was not on NU's bench for the game at Penn State. 

This story will be updated.

