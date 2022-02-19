Nebraska suspends women's basketball assistant Chuck Love

LINCOLN - Nebraska's athletic department announced Saturday morning announced it has suspended NU women's basketball associate head coach Chuck Love for what it is terming "a personnel matter." Love has been suspended "with pay" — his salary is $175,270 per year. NU did not provide additional comment.

Love has been one of head coach Amy Williams’ assistants for a decade, first at South Dakota and now at Nebraska. He became NU’s associate head coach just this season and oversees the program’s player development at all positions. He had interviewed for head coaching jobs previously and was considered a head coaching candidate this coming offseason, as well, with the success of NU’s current season.