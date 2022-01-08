Nebraska vs. Iowa sets stage for another epic duel between Sam Haiby and Caitlin Clark

LINCOLN — The duel was memorable, even if Nebraska landed on the wrong side of the box score.

When the Huskers lost to Iowa 88-81 last year, NU guard Sam Haiby had one of the best games of her career with 28 points in 36 minutes. All-America Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark had some of the best numbers ever by a Nebraska opponent — 39 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists.

Iowa needed all of them to hold off a late Husker charge from Haiby, who scored 13 fourth-quarter points.

The No. 22 Hawkeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday to face Nebraska (13-1, 2-1).

Clark hasn’t quite had the same numbers as her freshman year, perhaps because of a change in the women’s 3-point line. Haiby, a three-year starter, hasn’t posted the numbers she did as a junior, either, but for good reason: She has more help in the form of Jaz Shelley.

It helps Haiby pick her spots to take over. She remains NU’s best driver to the hoop, where she can finish a variety of ways.