Nebraska vs. Iowa sets stage for another epic duel between Sam Haiby and Caitlin Clark

LINCOLN — The duel was memorable, even if Nebraska landed on the wrong side of the box score.
When the Huskers lost to Iowa 88-81 last year, NU guard Sam Haiby had one of the best games of her career with 28 points in 36 minutes. All-America Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark had some of the best numbers ever by a Nebraska opponent — 39 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists.
Iowa needed all of them to hold off a late Husker charge from Haiby, who scored 13 fourth-quarter points.
The No. 22 Hawkeyes (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday to face Nebraska (13-1, 2-1).
Clark hasn’t quite had the same numbers as her freshman year, perhaps because of a change in the women’s 3-point line. Haiby, a three-year starter, hasn’t posted the numbers she did as a junior, either, but for good reason: She has more help in the form of Jaz Shelley.
It helps Haiby pick her spots to take over. She remains NU’s best driver to the hoop, where she can finish a variety of ways.
“I know it was kind of my role last year, being a little bit more aggressive,” Haiby said one day before Nebraska’s 79-58 victory over No. 8 Michigan. “That’s definitely what I pride myself in, is going to the basket. ... As long as I can stay aggressive in going to the rim or finding open looks for my teammates, that’s going to be in the best interest for us going forward.”
Haiby often does so in the fourth quarter, when defenders are tired and Haiby still has some hard drives to the hoop left in the tank. But Haiby got rolling early against Michigan, helping NU forge a double-digit lead it never relinquished.
In the first quarter she had four points, an assist and a steal, and her two misses drew enough defensive attention to create easier offensive rebounds and baskets for teammates.
As a result, a Husker team that tends to be reliant on hitting 3-pointers attempted just one in that first quarter against Michigan — and still led 19-8.
“It’s frustrating when shots aren’t falling,” Haiby said, “but I think that’s, especially for me, what I need to work on, is how I can impact the game when shots aren’t going in.”
Haiby has taken just 26 3-pointers this season and made five.
The NCAA moved the 3-point line from 20 feet, 9 inches last year to 22 feet, 1¾ inches this season. Haiby’s somewhat flat shot has yet to consistently find the range. Shelley is making 46.3%, but she has played for years at the international level and is used to the distance. Ashley Scoggin is making 44.8%.
Clark has gone from a 40.6% 3-point shooter last season to a 24.3% shooter in 2021-22. She’s still scoring 24.7 points per game, but she’s been much less efficient. So have her teammates. Iowa shot 40.6% from 3 last season and is shooting 29.4% this year.
The Hawkeyes, returning almost all of the key players off a Sweet 16 squad, are scoring seven fewer points per game. They scored 69 in an eight-point home loss to Northwestern on Thursday.
“I really thought moving the 3-point line back this year wouldn’t bother us,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in her postgame press conference. “I just really didn’t think it was going to bother us at all. But it seems to have bothered us. We’re just not shooting the ball as well as we’re capable of shooting it. The only thing you can do is keep working on it in practice.”
The Hawkeyes had two COVID-related pauses this season around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The team played nine games in November and December, while Nebraska played 13.
Nebraska coach Amy Williams still expects Iowa’s best shot.
“Iowa is going to find a way to be ready and tough,” Williams said. “They’re so balanced. They have so many weapons. They will present a very tough test.”
» Even with COVID cases going up in the area, NU expects a much bigger crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the midafternoon, weekend tipoff.
Williams recorded a video posted to Twitter encouraging Husker fans to attend the game, where fans will have to wear masks.
