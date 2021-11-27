Nebraska women extend winning streak to seven with win over San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Jaz Shelley and Ashley Scoggin combined for nine 3-pointers to lead Nebraska to a 64-56 win over San Diego on Saturday night to claim The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament title.
Shelley scored a game-high 16 points and hit five of the 3s, including two of them in the last four minutes to keep the Huskers in front.
San Diego led 50-49 before freshman Alexis Markowski scored with just over seven minutes remaining to put Nebraska up for good.
Sam Haiby added 15 points and five assists, while Scoggin scored 12. Bella Cravens had seven points and 15 rebounds as the Huskers outrebounded San Diego 46-34.
Nebraska (7-0) returns to action Wednesday at Wake Forest.
