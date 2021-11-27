 Skip to main content
Nebraska women extend winning streak to seven with win over San Diego
BASKETBALL

SAN DIEGO — Jaz Shelley and Ashley Scoggin combined for nine 3-pointers to lead Nebraska to a 64-56 win over San Diego on Saturday night to claim The Dana on Mission Bay Holiday Tournament title.

Shelley scored a game-high 16 points and hit five of the 3s, including two of them in the last four minutes to keep the Huskers in front.

San Diego led 50-49 before freshman Alexis Markowski scored with just over seven minutes remaining to put Nebraska up for good.

Sam Haiby added 15 points and five assists, while Scoggin scored 12.​ Bella Cravens had seven points and 15 rebounds as the Huskers outrebounded San Diego 46-34.

Nebraska (7-0) returns to action Wednesday at Wake Forest.

