Nebraska women fall to No. 15 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — All-Big Ten post Naz Hillmon finished with 35 points and 22 rebounds as 15th-ranked Michigan remained unbeaten with a 64-62 victory over Nebraska on Thursday night.

Sam Haiby scored 27 points for the Huskers (5-4, 3-2 Big Ten), who were seeking their third straight upset victory.

The Wolverines (8-0) played without star guard Leigha Brown, a Husker transfer who was in COVID protocol. They were just 24 for 74 from the floor but outrebounded the Huskers 59-32, including 30-7 on the offensive boards.

The Huskers visit No. 23 Michigan State at 2 p.m. Sunday.

