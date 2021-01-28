Nebraska women hit offensive stride in win over Wisconsin

Wisconsin (3-11, 0-11) didn’t score for roughly four minutes in the first quarter, trailing 20-11 at the end of the quarter.

The Huskers’ newest addition, freshman Kendall Coley, checked in with less than a minute remaining in the first half. She took a wide-open shot behind the arc within seconds. It bounced away, but the confidence was there.

All of Nebraska’s players glowed with the confidence only a thorough beating can provide. NU downed the Badgers by their second-largest margin this season. The first came in its opener against Oral Roberts (90-61).

NU’s largest lead came after a Stewart jumper made it 74-48. Stewart scored 13 points and earned five boards in her 19 minutes.

The Huskers struggled to take rebounds away from Wisconsin early on, until Bella Cravens took it upon herself to change that.

“Somebody has got to get the boards and why not me,” Cravens said.

The 6-2 forward recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“Bella had a monster block today and it was insane,” said center Kate Cain, who added a double-double of her own with 16 points and 10 rebounds.