Nebraska women rout Wake Forest for Huskers' eighth straight win

“If anybody knew the true story of everything she’s overcome to be producing the way she did in the game today, it’ll make a good movie or book someday,” Williams said. “Just an absolutely incredible performance from her today. I thought she came in and really sparked us, and played the way she can play.”

Shelley led the way with 18 points, followed by Cayton with 12, Bella Cravens with ten, Isabelle Bourne with nine and Kendall Coley with eight. Haiby and Scoggin, two of NU’s top scorers, combined for just four made baskets and 11 points.

No matter. Wake Forest struggled much more on offense, making just 3 of 24 3-pointers against NU’s active, collapsing defense. The Demon Deacons went almost seven minutes without a basket in the fourth quarter as NU extended its lead from 16 to 26 and shot just 31.7% from the floor for the game.

Williams said a film session critiquing how NU’s guards defended opposing guards was taken to heart by the team, including Cayton, who tends to be a defensive stopper for the Huskers. She, Shelley and others helped slow down Wake Forest leading scorer Jewel Spear, who had 17 points — but needed 17 shots to score them.