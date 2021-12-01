Nebraska women rout Wake Forest for Huskers' eighth straight win

For the first time in more than a decade, the Nebraska women’s basketball team has won its first eight games to start the season, and the latest victory in NU’s streak — an 86-60 rout of previously-undefeated Wake Forest — might be the best of the bunch.
The Huskers controlled their game from start to finish, grabbing an early lead with Jaz Shelley’s 3-pointers, maintaining it despite foul trouble for starting guards Sam Haiby and Ashley Scoggin, and dominating with superior depth, scoring 38 bench points to the Demon Deacons’ eight. The Huskers had 20 layups as 12 players logged double-digit minutes and contributed up and down the stat sheet.
“I thought our depth really helped and you point to the bench points, and I thought our bench really produced today,” NU coach Amy Williams said on her postgame radio show. “It was really good to lean on them.”
Reserve guard MiCole Cayton — who got extra floor time when Haiby hit the first half bench with two fouls — scored 12 points in the second quarter alone. She nailed two 3-pointers and hit 5 of 6 field goals overall. Her five straight points early in that quarter extended NU lead from eight and 13, and the Demon Deacons (7-1) only got Nebraska’s advantage under single digits once more in the game. NU won its first road tilt in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Williams said she’s “incredibly proud” of Cayton, who endured multiple knee injuries at her previous school, California, and has had a long road of rehab at NU, as well.
“If anybody knew the true story of everything she’s overcome to be producing the way she did in the game today, it’ll make a good movie or book someday,” Williams said. “Just an absolutely incredible performance from her today. I thought she came in and really sparked us, and played the way she can play.”
Shelley led the way with 18 points, followed by Cayton with 12, Bella Cravens with ten, Isabelle Bourne with nine and Kendall Coley with eight. Haiby and Scoggin, two of NU’s top scorers, combined for just four made baskets and 11 points.
No matter. Wake Forest struggled much more on offense, making just 3 of 24 3-pointers against NU’s active, collapsing defense. The Demon Deacons went almost seven minutes without a basket in the fourth quarter as NU extended its lead from 16 to 26 and shot just 31.7% from the floor for the game.
Williams said a film session critiquing how NU’s guards defended opposing guards was taken to heart by the team, including Cayton, who tends to be a defensive stopper for the Huskers. She, Shelley and others helped slow down Wake Forest leading scorer Jewel Spear, who had 17 points — but needed 17 shots to score them.
“If it’s one minute on the court,” Cayton said on NU’s postgame radio show, “I’m going to bring my energy. I’m going to do everything I can to get a steal, to get the offense going, to get the defense going and to bring that feel and that energy. Tonight, my teammates were down and not doing so well, so I said ‘OK, this is my chance to do this for my teammates.’”
The Huskers don’t play again until Dec. 6, when they head to Minnesota to open Big Ten play. The last time NU started 8-0, it won the Big 12 and grabbed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
