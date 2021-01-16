Nebraska women upset No. 15 Ohio State

LINCOLN — Center Kate Cain and Nebraska women’s basketball defeated No. 15 Ohio State 63-55, their third upset of a ranked opponent this season.
Cain led the Huskers to victory with a near triple-double — 22 points, 12 rebounds and 9 blocks. Guard Sam Haiby earned her second career double-double with 11 points and 10 assists. Guard Whitney Brown added 14 points.
Nebraska defense continues to shock and frustrate their opponent’s head coaches.
Their newest victim? Ohio State’s head coach Kevin McGuff.
The Buckeyes ended the first half with a 4:47 scoring drought before guard Braxtin Miller hit a buzzer-beater to send her team into the locker room down 30-21. Ohio State went 9-of-37 on field goal attempts and 1-of-13 on three-pointers. OSU guard Madison Greene, who averages 14.3 points per game, didn’t score in the first half.
Nebraska earned its largest lead of the half thanks to guard Ruby Porter completing a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the half to booster her team to 30-19.
Cain headed into halftime with 11 points, while Brown followed with 8 points.
Nebraska’s defense held guard Jacy Sheldon, who averages 18.3 points per game to 11 points.
The Huskers kept a comfortable lead until forward Dorka Juhasz sank a 3-pointer with 2:05 to shrink Nebraska’s lead to 57-51, followed by a Greene 3-pointer with 1:24 remaining closing the gap to 57-54.
Haiby responded was an aggressive drive, splitting Buckeye defenders, completing a layup and drawing a foul. She widened Nebraska’s lead to 60-54 with 0:44 remaining after hitting her free throw.
Ohio State finished shooting 22-of-88 on field goal attempts and 5-of-27 from 3.
This is the Huskers' fifth consecutive game holding their opponents to less than 65 points. Before the matchup, Ohio State averaged 89.9 points per game and hadn’t scored less than 78 points.
Nebraska adds the Buckeyes to their list of defeated ranked Big Ten opponents. NU upset Northwestern and Michigan State earlier this season, as well.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.