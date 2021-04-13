Nebraska women's basketball adds transfer Jaz Shelley

LINCOLN — A third Australian is joining the Nebraska women’s basketball team.

Jaz Shelley, who played her first two seasons at Oregon and started 12 games, announced on Twitter she was transferring to NU. Due to NCAA COVID allowances, Shelley will have two years of eligibility left.

Shelley was best known at Oregon for hitting a school record ten 3-pointers in a 2019 game. In 2020-2021, she averaged 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and a steal while starting 11 games.

She becomes the third player from Australia on NU’s team, joining Issie Bourne and Ruby Porter. Thus far Nebraska has lost just one player off of last year’s team, Kate Cain, who opted to turn pro after starting for four seasons.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.