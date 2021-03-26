Nebraska women's basketball aims to give everyone a 'run for their money' next season

“We might have a fantastic road win over Northwestern and then turn around and lose a game that really we needed to win in order to continue to put ourselves in a position to be where we want it to be at the end of things,” Williams said. “I felt like our kids were consistent with their effort, and that’s a start.”

Guard Sam Haiby went from averaging 10 points per game to 16.8 this season. She also led the team in assists, steals and free-throw percentage and was one of its top rebounders. Haiby’s 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists against Maryland earned her national media attention, but also attention from her opponents in the WNIT.

Haiby scored two points in the first-round game against UT Martin and 20 in a 75-71 loss to Colorado. While she consistently contributes rebounds and assists, finding ways to get open and score on defense-heavy nights would provide NU with an extra spark.

Nebraska’s players had to keep their bubbles small as they played through a pandemic. They were tested for COVID every day and limited their interactions with others. Williams said they never complained.