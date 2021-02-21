Nebraska women's basketball dominates Penn State as 5 players hit double figures

LINCOLN — Nebraska topped Penn State 87-72 on Sunday as five Huskers scored in double figures, including Issie Bourne with her third straight double-double.

Ashley Scoggin had 18 points, four rebounds and five assists. Sam Haiby nearly had a triple-double (18 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and hit a career-high four 3-pointers.

Makenna Marisa led PSU with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Maddie Burke hit six 3-pointers and had 20 points. But Nebraska held Johnasia Cash to 17 points and 13 rebounds after she notched 27 and 19 in the teams' first game.

After Marisa drained a 3-pointer that gave the Nittany Lions a 17-15 lead to start the second quarter, Scoggin and Bourne scored the first 10 points for the Huskers to open the period. They traded leads with Penn State until Annika Stewart exploded with 3:30 left in the half.

The 6-foot-3 forward spearheaded a 12-2 run, and the Huskers went into the half up 40-34.

With 4:55 left in the third, Haiby took the ball down the court to the left side of the key and drained a 3-pointer, giving the Huskers a 54-45 lead and putting them on a 7-0 run.