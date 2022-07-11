Nebraska women's basketball draws Virginia Tech in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

LINCOLN - The Nebraska women's basketball team will play Dec. 1 at Virginia Tech for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, the two conferences announced on Monday.
The Huskers and Hokies both qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. The game represents the second straight time NU has traveled for the the Challenge event; Nebraska routed Wake Forest 86-60 in 2021.
Virginia Tech was a No. 5 seed in the Big Dance but lost 84-81 to 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast in the first round. The Hokies finished in a tied for third in the ACC.
The Hokies return four starters, including reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley, who, at 6-foot-6, is one of the most dominant centers in the sport. Kitley averaged 18.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last season.
The Challenge contest is the first of NU's announced non-conference games for the 2022-2023 season, although the Huskers' annual rivalry game with Creighton - which advanced to the Elite Eight last season - will be on the docket, as well.
The full slate of games:
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Illinois at Pitt
Ohio State at Louisville
Syracuse at Purdue
Virginia at Penn State
Wake Forest at Minnesota
Rutgers at Boston College
Thursday, Dec. 1
Nebraska at Virginia Tech
Northwestern at Duke
Michigan at Miami
Maryland at Notre Dame
North Carolina at Indiana
NC State at Iowa
Florida State at Wisconsin
Georgia Tech at Michigan State
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH