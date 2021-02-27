Nebraska women's basketball game against Michigan State canceled

LINCOLN — Saturday's Nebraska women’s basketball game against Michigan State was canceled based on the advice of the school's medical staff.

The official announcement was made about 15 minutes before the 1 p.m. tipoff of the Huskers' final home game of the season, which was part of Senior Day festivities at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kate Cain and Taylor Kissinger were still honored in a ceremony, as were student-managers Christian Eisenhauer and Trevor Bogle and graduate manager Kristina Bayton.

Coach Amy Williams gave a heartfelt thank you to each senior for all they have added to her program.

Cain, Nebraska’s all-time leader in blocked shots, had many family members travel from New York for her Senior Day ceremony.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kissinger, who was forced to retire before her senior season because of medical reasons, was in her basketball uniform and received a round of applause from her team when she jogged onto the court.

Because of COVID-19, family wasn’t able to join the seniors on court but were recognized during the festivities.

And there was still some basketball activities Saturday.