Nebraska women's basketball game against Michigan State canceled
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball game against Michigan State canceled

LINCOLN — Saturday's Nebraska women’s basketball game against Michigan State was canceled based on the advice of the school's medical staff.

The official announcement was made about 15 minutes before the 1 p.m. tipoff of the Huskers' final home game of the season, which was part of Senior Day festivities at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Kate Cain and Taylor Kissinger were still honored in a ceremony, as were student-managers Christian Eisenhauer and Trevor Bogle and graduate manager Kristina Bayton.

Coach Amy Williams gave a heartfelt thank you to each senior for all they have added to her program.

Cain, Nebraska’s all-time leader in blocked shots, had many family members travel from New York for her Senior Day ceremony.

Kissinger, who was forced to retire before her senior season because of medical reasons, was in her basketball uniform and received a round of applause from her team when she jogged onto the court.

Because of COVID-19, family wasn’t able to join the seniors on court but were recognized during the festivities.

And there was still some basketball activities Saturday.

Players, coaches and scout players played horse from behind the 3-point and half-court lines while waiting for the ceremony to begin. Annika Stewart was top three in horse with two scout players. A scout player started a “Go Big Red” chat that the team joined in on.

The Huskers' regular-season finale will be next Saturday at Iowa. The Big Ten tournament is March 9 through 13 in Indianapolis.

At 9-9 in the conference, and 11-10 overall, NU is eighth in the Big Ten heading into this weekend's games.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

