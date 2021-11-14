Nebraska women's basketball gets its third-straight blowout in victory over Alabama A&M

LINCOLN — Massive runs in the first and third quarters were all the Nebraska women’s basketball team needed Sunday to beat Alabama A&M 88-33 for NU’s third straight blowout to start the season.

The Huskers (3-0) had a 25-0 run that spanned almost the entire first quarter. After the Bulldogs (0-3) cut Nebraska’s lead to 34-19 at halftime, NU guard Jaz Shelley’s eight points sparked an 18-0 run to start the second half. Shelley, held scoreless in the first half, had two straight 3-pointers in the second run. She added 12 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

“We’re lookin’ good,” said Shelley, the Oregon transfer and Australian in her third game with Nebraska. “It’s so much fun playing with these girls.”

Shelley’s close friend and Aussie teammate, Isabelle Bourne, had another strong scoring performance, hitting 10 of 12 shots en route to a career-high 23 points. She’s made 72% of her shots this season.

“She did alright today — pretty good game for her,” guard Sam Haiby joked. “She was on fire, feeding her. She was open a lot. I don’t know what was going on there, but she found herself wide open many times and was able to finish through contact today. So she played great.”