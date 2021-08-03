Nebraska women's basketball gets Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Nebraska women's basketball will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 1 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

That will be the first meeting between the two schools. Wake Forest went 12-13 overall last season (8-10 ACC) and reached the NCAA tournament. Nebraska went 13-13 overall (9-10) Big Ten and made the WNIT.

Nebraska beat Duke the last time it played in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.

Game times and TV information for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge — as well as the rest of Nebraska's schedule — will be announced at later date.

The matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

Wednesday, Dec. 1

North Carolina at Minnesota

Nebraska at Wake Forest

Ohio State at Syracuse

Georgia Tech at Purdue

Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin

Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida State at Illinois

NC State at Indiana