 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska women's basketball gets Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball gets Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska women's basketball.

Nebraska women's basketball will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 1 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

That will be the first meeting between the two schools. Wake Forest went 12-13 overall last season (8-10 ACC) and reached the NCAA tournament. Nebraska went 13-13 overall (9-10) Big Ten and made the WNIT.

Nebraska beat Duke the last time it played in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.

Game times and TV information for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge — as well as the rest of Nebraska's schedule — will be announced at later date. 

The matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:

Wednesday, Dec. 1

North Carolina at Minnesota

Nebraska at Wake Forest

Ohio State at Syracuse

Georgia Tech at Purdue

Rutgers at Pittsburgh

Virginia Tech at Wisconsin

Thursday, Dec. 2

Florida State at Illinois

NC State at Indiana

Iowa at Duke

Miami at Maryland

Michigan at Louisville

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Northwestern at Clemson

Penn State at Boston College

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert