Nebraska women's basketball gets Wake Forest in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Nebraska women's basketball will play at Wake Forest on Dec. 1 as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
That will be the first meeting between the two schools. Wake Forest went 12-13 overall last season (8-10 ACC) and reached the NCAA tournament. Nebraska went 13-13 overall (9-10) Big Ten and made the WNIT.
Nebraska beat Duke the last time it played in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. It wasn't held last year because of the pandemic.
Game times and TV information for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge — as well as the rest of Nebraska's schedule — will be announced at later date.
The matchups for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge:
Wednesday, Dec. 1
North Carolina at Minnesota
Nebraska at Wake Forest
Ohio State at Syracuse
Georgia Tech at Purdue
Rutgers at Pittsburgh
Virginia Tech at Wisconsin
Thursday, Dec. 2
Florida State at Illinois
NC State at Indiana
Iowa at Duke
Miami at Maryland
Michigan at Louisville
Notre Dame at Michigan State
Northwestern at Clemson
Penn State at Boston College