 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball lands commit from Natalie Potts

  • 0

Nebraska women's basketball landed a commitment from a former Missouri Gatorade player of the year on Friday. 

Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) power forward Natalie Potts announced her commitment to the Huskers on Twitter.

"Cant (sic) wait to start my next journey as a Cornhusker," Potts wrote on Twitter.

In addition to being the 2020-21 Missouri Gatorade player of the year, Potts also was the MaxPreps Missouri player of the year and Prep Girls Hoops Missouri co-player of the year for the 2020-21 season. 

She averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at Incarnate Word, which won its fifth straight state title.

The 6-foot-2, 2023 prospect chose NU over offers from Creighton, Michigan, Illinois  Kansas State and more.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The 16 host cities of the 2026 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert