Nebraska women's basketball lands commit from Natalie Potts

Nebraska women's basketball landed a commitment from a former Missouri Gatorade player of the year on Friday.

Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) power forward Natalie Potts announced her commitment to the Huskers on Twitter.

"Cant (sic) wait to start my next journey as a Cornhusker," Potts wrote on Twitter.

In addition to being the 2020-21 Missouri Gatorade player of the year, Potts also was the MaxPreps Missouri player of the year and Prep Girls Hoops Missouri co-player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

She averaged 19.3 points and 8.6 rebounds during the 2021-22 season at Incarnate Word, which won its fifth straight state title.

The 6-foot-2, 2023 prospect chose NU over offers from Creighton, Michigan, Illinois Kansas State and more.

