 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball learns 2022-23 Big Ten opponents

  • 0

Nebraska women's basketball will routinely be tested on its home floor this winter.

The Big Ten on Thursday released conference matchups, and four NCAA tournament teams from last season are coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena: Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State.

A complete schedule with dates, times and television designations is not expected until early fall.

The Huskers, who are coming off a 24-9 season that culminated with a trip to the NCAA tournament, return all five starters from 2021-22 when NU went 16-2 on its home court.

Nebraska is ranked No. 22 in ESPN's preseason rankings, and the headliners on the Huskers' home schedule are in the polls, too. Iowa is No. 6, Ohio State is No. 15, Maryland is No. 18 and Michigan isn't ranked but went to the Elite Eight last season.

Nebraska's other home matchups include Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Wisconsin and Illinois. Nebraska will travel to take on Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern and Illinois.

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Minkah Fitzpatrick becomes highest-paid safety in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert