Nebraska women's basketball opens Big Ten tourney with win over Minnesota

No. 8 seed Nebraska defeated No. 9 seed Minnesota 72-61 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers will next face No. 1 seed Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Sam Haiby had a team-high 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win. Kate Cain put up 16 points and brought down six rebounds. Issie Bourne contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Minnesota’s top three leading scorers — Jasmine Powell, Kadi Sissoko and Sara Scalia — were unavailable due to injury.
Katie Borowicz, who was in high school just a few months ago, earned her first career start for Minnesota and had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. She sparked Minnesota with eight fourth-quarter points.
The Golden Gophers shot 34.8% from the floor and were led by Gadiva Hubbard, the most experienced player, who had six first-half points.
Nebraska took advantage of an over six-minute scoring drought and outscored UM 22-10 in the second quarter.
Haiby went 3 of 4 from the floor to earn seven points in the first quarter. Cain put up eight points and Bourne helped dominate in the paint with six points and four rebounds. The Huskers outscored Minnesota in the paint 20-6.
Nebraska went ice cold in the third quarter and shot 4 of 21 from the floor. Bourne drained two 3-pointers in the remaining two minutes of the quarter. The Golden Gophers also shot poorly in the third quarter, going 4 of 17 on field-goal attempts.
Starter Ruby Porter suffered what appeared to be a left leg injury and was carried off the court toward the end of the third quarter.
Minnesota struggled shooting the entire game but caught a second wind and shot 55% from the floor in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska also stepped up and shot 66.7% in the last quarter to fend off a last-quarter surge from the Gophers.
