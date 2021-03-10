Nebraska women's basketball opens Big Ten tourney with win over Minnesota

No. 8 seed Nebraska defeated No. 9 seed Minnesota 72-61 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament. The Huskers will next face No. 1 seed Maryland at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Sam Haiby had a team-high 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's win. Kate Cain put up 16 points and brought down six rebounds. Issie Bourne contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.

Minnesota’s top three leading scorers — Jasmine Powell, Kadi Sissoko and Sara Scalia — were unavailable due to injury.

Katie Borowicz, who was in high school just a few months ago, earned her first career start for Minnesota and had 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. She sparked Minnesota with eight fourth-quarter points.

The Golden Gophers shot 34.8% from the floor and were led by Gadiva Hubbard, the most experienced player, who had six first-half points.

Nebraska took advantage of an over six-minute scoring drought and outscored UM 22-10 in the second quarter.

Haiby went 3 of 4 from the floor to earn seven points in the first quarter. Cain put up eight points and Bourne helped dominate in the paint with six points and four rebounds. The Huskers outscored Minnesota in the paint 20-6.