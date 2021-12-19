Nebraska women's basketball pulls away from Drake to stay undefeated

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women waited until the fourth quarter Sunday to put their foot on the gas and pull away from a solid Drake team. But when they did, it was swift and definite, as the Huskers won 89-68 in a game they led almost the whole way but rarely by a comfortable margin.
In doing so, they reached 11-0 on the season. In one of the best starts to a season in program history, this squad is taking notes from another successful Husker team.
At halftime, the volleyball team was honored after finishing as the NCAA runner-up Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Women’s basketball coach Amy Williams said it was inspirational watching a team that played so together and competed as hard as they did.
“That team was just special all year to follow,” she said. “I told our girls before the game, I can’t get out of my mind that picture of Lexi Sun embracing her teammates after we beat Texas to go to the Final Four, you can read her lips saying, ‘I’m just so happy for you and proud of you.’ That is really what embodies the ‘we over me’ that Coach Cook really preaches and that is special in team sports.”
On Sunday, sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin led a balanced attack for the Huskers with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers during the fourth-quarter run. Five players reached double figures in scoring.
The Huskers fell behind immediately, as Drake made a pair of 3-pointers before Nebraska could get on the board. NU was able to wrest control from the Bulldogs late in the first quarter, leading 28-22 after the period. The Huskers held steady in the second quarter with a 45-39 lead going into halftime as both teams made at least half their shots.
Junior guard Sam Haiby and freshman center Alexis Markowski led the way early for the Huskers. Haiby scored 13 of her season-high-tying 15 points in the first half. Markowski had 11 points and eight rebounds by halftime, finishing with 15 and 10 for her second-straight double-double and the second of her young career. Averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game despite not yet playing 20 minutes in a game, the touted freshman is a great example of Nebraska volleyball’s team-first philosophy that Williams’ team is trying to replicate.
“I felt like they were a team, and they definitely did a lot of rotations this year and different people played and didn’t play,” Markowski said. “... They just inspire us and our team to be like them.”
It appeared as though NU may pull away in the third quarter, extending its lead to double digits right away with a Scoggin 3-pointer, but Drake wouldn’t let the Huskers get away just yet. The Bulldogs trailed by 10 entering the final frame, but guard Megan Meyer scored the first four points of the fourth quarter. She led Drake with 16 points. Then came a dominant 17-2 run by Nebraska as the Bulldogs faded into the background.
The Huskers, leading the nation in field goal percentage margin — the difference between a team’s and its opponent’s field goal percentage, were actually outshot by Drake. That’s nothing new for the Bulldogs, who hold the second-highest shooting percentage in the nation, one spot ahead of Nebraska. They shot 49% to NU’s 45%. Despite that, the Huskers won by shooting and making more 3-pointers and free throws and forcing 27 turnovers to their own 15. NU scored almost half its points, 44, off of turnovers, compared with 15 for the Bulldogs.
“Really proud of our ability to force bad offense,” Williams said. “Up to this point, they were top in the nation in assists per game (4th), and to force them into 27 turnovers and hold them about 15 points or so below their scoring average, I thought was a great effort for our team.”
Nebraska continued to showcase its depth and plans to carry that trend into Big Ten play in a week and a half. Williams played 13 women, and 10 played at least 10 minutes. She values having a team with enough pieces to change styles and match or exploit that of its opponent. She considers depth the strength of this team.
“Our team is best when we are getting contributions from a lot of different places, and we did that today,” she said.
The Husker women finish the nonconference portion of their schedule Wednesday at noon, when they host Wyoming. The Cowgirls, who reached the NCAA tournament last year, will be Nebraska’s seventh opponent in the top 100 of the NET, or NCAA Evaluation Tool.