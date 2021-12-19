Nebraska women's basketball pulls away from Drake to stay undefeated

The Huskers fell behind immediately, as Drake made a pair of 3-pointers before Nebraska could get on the board. NU was able to wrest control from the Bulldogs late in the first quarter, leading 28-22 after the period. The Huskers held steady in the second quarter with a 45-39 lead going into halftime as both teams made at least half their shots.

Junior guard Sam Haiby and freshman center Alexis Markowski led the way early for the Huskers. Haiby scored 13 of her season-high-tying 15 points in the first half. Markowski had 11 points and eight rebounds by halftime, finishing with 15 and 10 for her second-straight double-double and the second of her young career. Averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game despite not yet playing 20 minutes in a game, the touted freshman is a great example of Nebraska volleyball’s team-first philosophy that Williams’ team is trying to replicate.

“I felt like they were a team, and they definitely did a lot of rotations this year and different people played and didn’t play,” Markowski said. “... They just inspire us and our team to be like them.”