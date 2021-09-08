 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska women's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its 2021-22 schedule Monday after receiving its conference slate from the Big Ten.

The Huskers will open Nov. 9 against Maine at Pinnacle Bank Arena and host in-state rival Creighton on Nov. 17. NU travels to face Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 1.

Nebraska has an 18-game league schedule that features nine home games from Jan. 4 to Feb. 27 and five of their nine Big Ten home games against 2021 NCAA tournament teams.

The Huskers open conference play at Minnesota on Dec. 6 and its home opener is Jan. 4 against Michigan. They close the regular season with a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 27.

NU will play Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State twice.

No game times or television information were announced for any conference games. 

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be held March 2-6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Schedule

Nov. 1 - Midland University (exhibition)

Nov. 9 - Maine

Nov. 11 - Prairie View A&M

Nov. 14 - Alabama A&M

The best and the most Huskers news & opinion

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Nov. 17 - Creighton

Nov. 20 - North Carolina Central

Nov. 26 - vs. Drexel (San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament)

Nov. 27 - at San Diego OR vs. George Mason (San Diego Thanksgiving Tournament)

Dec. 1 - at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 6 - at Minnesota

Dec. 11 - Indiana State

Dec. 19 - Drake

Dec. 22 - Wyoming

Dec. 30/31 - at Michigan State

Jan. 4 - Michigan

Jan. 9 - Iowa

Jan. 13 - at Indiana

Jan. 16 - at Iowa

Jan. 20 - Rutgers

Jan. 23 - at Illinois

Jan. 27 - Wisconsin

Jan. 30 - Purdue

Feb. 3 - Penn State

Feb. 6 - at Maryland

Feb. 10 - at Ohio State

Feb. 14 - Indiana

Feb. 17 - at Penn State

Feb. 20 - Minnesota

Feb. 23 - at Wisconsin

Feb. 27 - Northwestern

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert