Nebraska women's basketball releases 2021-22 schedule

The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its 2021-22 schedule Monday after receiving its conference slate from the Big Ten.

The Huskers will open Nov. 9 against Maine at Pinnacle Bank Arena and host in-state rival Creighton on Nov. 17. NU travels to face Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Dec. 1.

Nebraska has an 18-game league schedule that features nine home games from Jan. 4 to Feb. 27 and five of their nine Big Ten home games against 2021 NCAA tournament teams.

The Huskers open conference play at Minnesota on Dec. 6 and its home opener is Jan. 4 against Michigan. They close the regular season with a home game against Northwestern on Feb. 27.

NU will play Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State twice.

No game times or television information were announced for any conference games.

The Big Ten women's basketball tournament will be held March 2-6 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Schedule

Nov. 1 - Midland University (exhibition)

Nov. 9 - Maine

Nov. 11 - Prairie View A&M