Nebraska women's basketball releases nonconference schedule
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball released its nonconference schedule for the 2021-22 season Wednesday.

The schedule features eight regular-season home games — including a matchup with Creighton on Nov. 17 — that fans will be allowed to attend.

"We are so excited to have our great Husker fans back with us at Pinnacle Bank Arena this season," coach Amy Williams said in a press release. "We are also excited about playing a full non-conference schedule after getting just two non-conference games at home last year. Our players worked hard this summer and will be ready for a challenging season."

The Huskers will play an exhibition game against NAIA Midland University on Nov. 1 before opening the regular season at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Maine on Nov. 9.

The schedule also includes matchups against Drake, Indiana State, Wyoming, Alabama A&M, North Carolina Central and Prairie View A&M. The Huskers will also face Wake Forest as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and will play in a Thanksgiving tournament in San Diego.

The Huskers nonconference schedule is below:

Nov. 1: vs. Midland (exhibition)

Nov. 9: vs. Maine

Nov. 11: vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 14: vs. Alabama A&M

Nov. 17: vs. Creighton

Nov. 20: vs. North Carolina Central

Nov. 26: vs. Drexel at San Diego

Nov. 27: vs. Fresno State or San Diego at San Diego

Dec. 1: at Wake Forest (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 11: vs. Indiana State 

Dec. 19: vs. Drake 

Dec. 22: vs. Wyoming 

