Nebraska women's basketball releases schedule
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball releases schedule

The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced its 2020-21 schedule Monday after receiving its conference schedule from the Big Ten.

The Huskers will open against Oral Roberts on Friday, Dec. 4, at Pinnacle Bank Arena before hosting Idaho State two days later. NU’s third — and final — nonconference game will be at Creighton on Monday, Dec. 14. That game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and be broadcast on NET.

Nebraska will open its 20-game conference schedule with a home game against Illinois on Dec. 10, which will be the team’s earliest conference opener since 1981.

After playing CU, the Huskers will play at Indiana and Purdue and host Northwestern to close December.

NU will play Northwestern, Illinois, Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State and Iowa twice.

The Huskers will close the regular season with a road game against the Hawkeyes on March 5 or 6.

The Big Ten tournament is expected to be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on March 9-13.

NU’s 2020-21 schedule

Dec. 4: Oral Roberts

Dec. 6: Idaho State

Dec. 10: Illinois

Dec. 14: at Creighton (5 p.m., NET)

Dec. 20: at Indiana

Dec. 23: at Purdue

Dec. 31: Northwestern

Jan. 3: Rutgers

Jan. 7: at Michigan

Jan. 10: at Michigan State

Jan. 16: Ohio State

Jan. 19: Minnesota

Jan. 25: at Illinois

Jan. 28: Wisconsin

Feb. 4: at Penn State

Feb. 7: at Rutgers

Feb. 10: Iowa

Feb. 14: Maryland

Feb. 17: at Northwestern

Feb. 21: Penn State

Feb. 24: at Minnesota

Feb. 27: Michigan State

March 5/6: at Iowa

Big Ten tournament: March 9-13, Indianapolis

