Nebraska women's basketball suspends assistant Chuck Love, removes Ashley Scoggin from roster

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women's basketball team, in the midst of a strong season, was rocked Saturday afternoon with news of one assistant being suspended from the team with pay and guard Ashley Scoggin — the team's top 3-point shooter — being removed from the roster.

Nebraska's athletic department announced Saturday morning it has suspended women's basketball associate head coach Chuck Love for what it is terming "a personnel matter." Love has been suspended "with pay" — his salary is $175,270 per year.

Later Saturday afternoon, a NU spokesman confirmed Scoggin's removal from the roster.

Scoggin, who played in every game this season until Thursday night's loss at Penn State, had averaged 8.4 points and 1.6 rebounds this season before her removal from the team. Scoggin made 42% of her 3-pointers this year, including two Monday night in an upset of No. 5 Indiana.

Love was also not on NU's bench for last Thursday's game at Penn State.

NU declined any further comment.

Love has been an assistant for coach Amy Williams for a decade, first at South Dakota for four season and at Nebraska for the past six. He became NU’s associate head coach this season and oversees the program’s player development at all positions. Love came to USD after spending 2011-12 as the women’s coach and men’s assistant at Rogers State. Both teams made the NAIA Elite Eight and year.

Love began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater Northwestern Oklahoma State, where he played from 2006-08.

He had interviewed for head coaching jobs previously and was considered a candidate this coming offseason, as well, with NU's success this year.

In his absence, the Huskers would lean more on their other two full-time assistants, Tandem Mays and Tom Goehle, and potentially two other staffers who sit on NU's bench, direction of operations Amanda Hart and video coordinator Logan Seiser, who was previously an assistant at the University of Jamestown (N.D.) for two years before joining the Husker staff.

The Huskers, who play Minnesota at 2 p.m. Sunday, have been enjoying their best season under Williams at 19-7 overall, 8-7 in the Big Ten. After a 72-55 upset of No. 5 Indiana on Valentine's Day, NU lost a 13-point fourth-quarter lead at Penn State in 84 seconds. The Nittany Lions went on to win 83-76.

» Check back on Omaha.com for more updates on this story.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.