Nebraska women's basketball team remains undefeated, goes to 11-0 with victory over Drake

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team advanced to 11-0 with an 89-68 win over Drake on Sunday.

The Huskers, one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the nation, controlled much of the game and finally pulled away with a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter featuring a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Scoggin led the Huskers in scoring with 16 points.

Junior guard Sam Haiby and freshman center Alexis Markowski were the primary producers in the first half as the Huskers went into the break up 45-39. Haiby finished with 15 points, 13 in the first half, and Markowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds, 11 and eight of which came in the first half. It was Markowski’s second-straight double-double and the second of her young career.

Despite entering the game leading the nation in field goal percentage margin — the difference between field goal percentage and opponent field goal percentage — the Huskers were outshot by the Bulldogs 49.1% to 44.9%. The difference proved to be the Huskers earning and making more free throws and forcing 27 turnovers while committing 15.

The Husker women finish their nonconference schedule on Wednesday at noon when they host Wyoming.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.