 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Nebraska women's basketball team remains undefeated, goes to 11-0 with victory over Drake
0 comments
alert top story topical
BASKETBALL

Nebraska women's basketball team remains undefeated, goes to 11-0 with victory over Drake

Take a look back at the last five season of Nebraska women's basketball.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska women’s basketball team advanced to 11-0 with an 89-68 win over Drake on Sunday.

The Huskers, one of seven remaining undefeated teams in the nation, controlled much of the game and finally pulled away with a 17-2 run in the fourth quarter featuring a pair of 3-pointers from sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin. Scoggin led the Huskers in scoring with 16 points.

Junior guard Sam Haiby and freshman center Alexis Markowski were the primary producers in the first half as the Huskers went into the break up 45-39. Haiby finished with 15 points, 13 in the first half, and Markowski had 15 points and 10 rebounds, 11 and eight of which came in the first half. It was Markowski’s second-straight double-double and the second of her young career.

Despite entering the game leading the nation in field goal percentage margin — the difference between field goal percentage and opponent field goal percentage — the Huskers were outshot by the Bulldogs 49.1% to 44.9%. The difference proved to be the Huskers earning and making more free throws and forcing 27 turnovers while committing 15.

The Husker women finish their nonconference schedule on Wednesday at noon when they host Wyoming.

0 comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert