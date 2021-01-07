Nebraska women's rally comes just short of upsetting No. 15 Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A rough third quarter hurt Nebraska’s chances for a third straight upset victory Thursday night, but problem No. 1 was second shots.

No. 15 Michigan stayed unbeaten by beating the Huskers 64-62 at the Crisler Center, outrebounding NU 59-32. That included a 30-7 edge in offensive boards.

The Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) had no answer for Michigan’s All-Big Ten post player, Naz Hillmon. She finished with 35 points and 22 rebounds, including 13 on offense.

“It’s really the most remarkable thing I’ve ever seen,” NU coach Amy Williams said. “If you would have told me before the game we were going to give up 30 offensive rebounds, I would have thought the game was going to be a 30-point blowout.”

The Huskers hung tough behind 27 points from junior guard Sam Haiby and tenacious team defense.

The Wolverines (8-0, 3-0) played without star guard Leigha Brown, an NU transfer who was in COVID protocol, and struggled with their shooting all game. They were 24 for 74 from the floor. Aside from Hillmon, they were 9 for 51. But they kept beating Nebraska to the misses.