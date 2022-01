Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten freshman of the week for third time

Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski made the most of her first two career starts as a Husker.

The Lincoln Pius X grad received Big Ten freshman of the week honors Monday for her play in a win over Michigan and a loss to Iowa.

Markowski averaged 17.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in the two contests, both against ranked teams. She had 20 points and seven rebounds in the victory over the Wolverines, NU’s first win over a top-10 team since 2014.

Markowski won the award for the third time in her young career.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.