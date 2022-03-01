 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named Big Ten Freshman of the Year

Markowski

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Tuesday. 

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN - Alexis Markowski's first season at Nebraska began with promise off the bench and has finished with a big honor after she joined the starting lineup. 

The Husker women's basketball player was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year Tuesday by the league. She's the first Husker to win the award since Jessica Shepard did so in 2016.

A Lincoln Pius X grad, Markowski averaged 13 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and helped the Huskers to a 22-win regular season and a 16-1 record in Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Markowski won multiple state titles in high school. 

Given the 6-foot-3 forward won the Big Ten's weekly freshman honor eight times in 2021-2022 season, the award didn't come as a surprise. 

But if you would checked Markowski's stats on New Year's Day, it might have been. At that moment, she averaged 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds and 14 minutes per game. She was instant offense off the bench but still out of the starting lineup.

Then starter Bella Cravens got hurt in practice just before Nebraska's game against ranked Michigan. Markowski, the daughter of former Nebraska men's player Andy Markowski, earned her first start against the Wolverines, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds. She landed at the bottom of a midcourt dogpile after the win - "I just got kind of trampled, honestly," she said - and received heaps of praise from her coach, Amy Williams, after the game. 

"She's a competitor," Williams said. "She just wants to compete and she's going to get after it."

Markowski has been on a tear since joining the starting lineup, averaging 16.6 points and 9.1 rebounds. She's developed a consistent 3-point shot - hitting 15-of-28 since the Michigan game - and notched six blocks in the last five games. 

She's won Big Ten Freshman of the Week six times since she became a starter and become a go-to offensive option for NU in the paint. 

Markowski was All-Big Ten second team, as well, along with guard Jaz Shelley, who landed on the Big Ten All-Defense team. Guard Sam Haiby and forward Isabelle Bourne grabbed All-Big Ten honorable mention honors, while forward Bella Cravens won the team's sportsmanship award. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

