Nebraska's Alexis Markowski named the Tamika Catchings national freshman of the week

Nebraska's Alexis Markowski was named the Tamika Catchings national freshman of the week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association on Tuesday.

Markowski, a Lincoln Pius X graduate, averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds in the first two starts of her Husker career last week. She had 20 points and seven rebounds in a victory over No. 8 Michigan, then finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in a loss to No. 22 Iowa.