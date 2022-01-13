Nebraska's comeback falls short in loss to No. 6 Indiana

“Indiana did a nice job — in really the first three quarters — of backing off, sagging off, showing help to Markowski, throwing some double teams at her away from the players on our team who were not making shots on the perimeter,” Williams said.

Still, they hung in for most of the first half, trailing 31-27 with 4:57 left in the first half before the Hoosiers finished on a 13-4 run. IU guards Grace Berger, Nicole Cardano-Hillary and Ali Patberg routinely zipped past NU defenders for layups or kick-out passes when the Husker D would rotate to help.

Williams said Nebraska’s defense did not adjust well to Holmes’ absence and a shift in the scouting report. Much like a 72-69 loss at Michigan State, when the Spartans had a few players out due to COVID, NU prepared for a two-post offense and got four guards instead.

“We’re going have to figure out our ability to adjust a little better than we have,” Williams said.

Despite playing 11 to Indiana’s six, Nebraska often seemed a step behind on the defensive end of the floor and limited in its ability to drive the ball downhill on offense. NU shot 39.4% in the first half compared to Indiana’s 54.5% from the floor.