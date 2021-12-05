Nebraska's depth is an 'absolute luxury' and has helped keep the Huskers undefeated

LINCOLN — As the Nebraska women’s basketball team posted its largest win over a power conference opponent in more than eight years, a particular column of the postgame stat sheet jumped out.

Twelve Huskers logged double-digit minutes in NU’s 86-60 win over Wake Forest. If most college basketball teams would love to execute a full lineup change, 8-0 Nebraska can do that and have two more players to boot.

The bench is supplying 41% of NU’s points and 39% of its rebounding as the Huskers head to Minnesota Monday night.

“Depth is something we’ve been striving for and building for, and we finally feel like we’ve got some great depth and we don’t feel like there’s a great drop-off when we have to sub,” NU coach Amy Williams said Thursday night on her weekly radio show. “That’s an absolute luxury. It’s a credit to the way our kids have embraced the competition amongst our team and staying sharp and being ready when their number is called. I’m really proud of them for that.”