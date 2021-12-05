Nebraska's depth is an 'absolute luxury' and has helped keep the Huskers undefeated

LINCOLN — As the Nebraska women’s basketball team posted its largest win over a power conference opponent in more than eight years, a particular column of the postgame stat sheet jumped out.
Twelve Huskers logged double-digit minutes in NU’s 86-60 win over Wake Forest. If most college basketball teams would love to execute a full lineup change, 8-0 Nebraska can do that and have two more players to boot.
The bench is supplying 41% of NU’s points and 39% of its rebounding as the Huskers head to Minnesota Monday night.
“Depth is something we’ve been striving for and building for, and we finally feel like we’ve got some great depth and we don’t feel like there’s a great drop-off when we have to sub,” NU coach Amy Williams said Thursday night on her weekly radio show. “That’s an absolute luxury. It’s a credit to the way our kids have embraced the competition amongst our team and staying sharp and being ready when their number is called. I’m really proud of them for that.”
Williams has had depth before at Nebraska — even recently. Two seasons ago, NU’s top player, Leigha Brown, came off the bench, and several more played key minutes. The season before that, Brown and Sam Haiby, now a starter, averaged more minutes than several starters. Williams has long carried a fairly big roster and sought to send waves of players at opponents.
The chemistry in those two seasons, however, wasn’t as solid as this season appears to be. NU’s first-year freshmen, Williams said, have bought in to their roles as supporting players. Alexis Markowski, destined to start once fourth-year junior Bella Cravens leaves, provides instant offense and rebounding. Kendall Coley is a long, athletic defender who can shoot 3-pointers. Alison Weidner ranks third on the team in assists and wastes little time getting to the rim.
In recent years, Williams has used book studies to improve team leadership and chemistry. For the freshmen, Williams is leading a study on Jon Gordon’s “The Energy Bus: Ten Rules to Fuel Your Life, Work and Team.”
“That group really has embraced the idea of wanting to be energy for the team,” Williams said.
Notes
» When at full strength, Minnesota, coached by former WNBA star Lindsey Whalen, has given Nebraska fits in the last two years. The Gophers’ two regular-season wins over the Huskers last season likely kept NU out of the NCAA tournament, and Nebraska’s 72-61 win in the Big Ten tournament came as three Minnesota starters — Jasmine Powell, Sara Scalia and Kadi Sissoko — sat out with injuries. The Gophers have played five games against power conference teams, winning two over Arizona State and Syracuse. Minnesota lost to Oklahoma, North Carolina and Connecticut.
» Starting Husker guard Jaz Shelley ranks third nationally with 27 3-pointers and fourth nationally in 3-point field goal percentage (60%). Nebraska ranks first nationally in scoring margin (+34.2) although some of the margin is informed by overmatched low-major opponents.
» According to ESPN’s Bracketology, Nebraska is projected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Huskers are still not receiving votes in either the Associated Press or Coaches Polls.
» After playing Minnesota, NU has three more non-conference games against Indiana State (Dec. 11), Drake (Dec. 19) and Wyoming (Dec. 22).
