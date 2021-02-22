Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne named Big Ten player of the week

Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne was named Big Ten player of the week after she recorded double-doubles in both of Nebraska's victories last week.

Bourne had 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in a 71-64 win over then-No. 24 Northwestern on Wednesday. She also had two assists, two blocks and a steal.

On Sunday, Bourne matched a career-high with 22 points and had 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Huskers' 87-72 victory against Penn State.

This was the first time in Bourne's career she's been named Big Ten player of the week. She's the second Husker to receive that honor this season after Kate Cain did last month.

Bourne was also named the national player of the week on Monday by CollegeSportsMadness.com.

Bourne has three straight games with a double-double and five this season. She's averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten in rebounding.

Nebraska (11-9, 9-8 Big Ten) returns to action Wednesday at Minnesota.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.