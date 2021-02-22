 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne named Big Ten player of the week
0 comments
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne named Big Ten player of the week

{{featured_button_text}}
Isabelle Bourne

Isabelle Bourne had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Nebraska's 87-72 victory against Penn State on Sunday.

 SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne was named Big Ten player of the week after she recorded double-doubles in both of Nebraska's victories last week.

Bourne had 21 points and a career-high 17 rebounds in a 71-64 win over then-No. 24 Northwestern on Wednesday. She also had two assists, two blocks and a steal.

On Sunday, Bourne matched a career-high with 22 points and had 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Huskers' 87-72 victory against Penn State.

This was the first time in Bourne's career she's been named Big Ten player of the week. She's the second Husker to receive that honor this season after Kate Cain did last month.

Bourne was also named the national player of the week on Monday by CollegeSportsMadness.com.

Bourne has three straight games with a double-double and five this season. She's averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. She ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten in rebounding.

Nebraska (11-9, 9-8 Big Ten) returns to action Wednesday at Minnesota.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert