Nebraska's Kate Cain declares for WNBA draft
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Kate Cain declares for WNBA draft

Kate Cain

Nebraska's Kate Cain is forgoing a fifth season allowed by the NCAA to pursue a career in the WNBA or another pro basketball league.

 KAYLA WOLF, THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — The best shot blocker in Nebraska basketball history is headed to the pros.

Kate Cain, who had 352 career blocks for NU, is forgoing a fifth season allowed by the NCAA to pursue a career in the WNBA or another pro basketball league. The NCAA’s COVID allowances would have granted Cain another season but she had already graduated from the school and went through a senior day event.

I am so thankful for all the opportunities I have had at Nebraska," Cain said in a statement. "The coaching staff, support staff and most of all my teammates, have been amazing and I will always be so appreciative of all of them. They have helped me grow so much as a player and a person over the past four years. I got to go head-to-head with some of the best players in the nation on a nightly basis in the Big Ten Conference and play in the NCAA Tournament. I got to play in front of the greatest fans in college sports at Pinnacle Bank Arena. I also earned my degree and got a year of graduate school as well. It has been an incredible experience.

“I am now looking forward to pursuing my dream of professional basketball. I know it will not be easy, and I know there are no guarantees, but I know I am willing to put in the work, and I have a great support system behind me both with my family and at Nebraska."

Cain leaves having scored 1,085 career points and grabbed 780 rebounds as a four-year starter. Her departure leaves NU with a defensive hole in the paint. The Huskers will return forwards Isabelle Bourne, Bella Cravens and Annika Stewart and welcome two incoming freshmen in Alexis Markowski and Tatiana Popa.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

