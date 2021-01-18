Nebraska's Kate Cain named Big Ten player of the week

Nebraska center Kate Cain was chosen Monday as the Big Ten player of the week.

Cain nearly recorded a triple-double in the Huskers' upset of previously unbeaten Ohio State on Saturday. Cain tied a career-high with 22 points and had 12 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the 63-55 victory. The nine blocks are the second-most by a Husker in a single game, trailing the mark Cain set with 11 in 2017.

This is the first time in Cain's career she's been named Big Ten player of the week, and it's the first time a Husker has received this honor since Hannah Whitish in December 2017.

Cain already holds the Nebraska record for career blocked shots (314). She currently ranks second among all active NCAA Division I players in that category, and she's No. 6 all-time in the Big Ten. Cain averages 9.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

Nebraska, which received votes in this week's AP poll, is 7-4 overall this season and 5-3 in the Big Ten, with three victories against teams that were ranked at the time of the game. The Huskers are currently sixth in the Big Ten standings. They return to action Tuesday at home against Illinois (2-6, 0-5).

