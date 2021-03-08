 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne receive All-Big Ten honors
BASKETBALL

Nebraska's Sam Haiby, Kate Cain, Isabelle Bourne receive All-Big Ten honors

Sam Haiby

Sam Haiby was named to the All-Big Ten second team, the first Husker to make the top two teams in three years.

 SAVANNAH HAMM/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska guard Sam Haiby on Monday was named second-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media, becoming the first Husker since 2018 to be named on either the first or second All-Big Ten team.

Haiby averaged 17 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season for the Huskers, who begin play Wednesday morning in the Big Ten tournament.

Husker forward Isabelle Bourne and center Kate Cain each earned Big Ten honorable mention, which means they received at least one vote.

Bourne, a sophomore, is averaging 13.9 points and 8 rebounds per game.

Cain, a senior, was also named to the Big Ten's All-Defensive team for the third time in her career. She is averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

