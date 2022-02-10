Nebraska's strong start falls flat in loss to No. 21 Ohio State

“I thought we, really in the first quarter, played with confidence and we went inside and were able to establish that post presence,” coach Amy Williams said in her postgame show.

Their lead grew to 29-21 early in the second, before the offense went ice cold. The poor offensive play allowed Ohio State to start generating better offensive opportunities for themselves. While the Huskers continued to miss shots, Ohio State did just the opposite and took a 36-31 lead into the half.

Nebraska shot just 2-15 from the field in the quarter and went the final 6:54 of the quarter without scoring a field goal. They’re last first half points, two free throws from guard Sam Haiby, came with 2:42 left in the frame.

On top of the bad offensive play, Markowski also got into foul trouble and had to sit the last 3:02 of the quarter with three personal fouls.

“I thought when Lex picked up her second foul and we had her on the bench, we kind of stalled and stagnated just a little bit with some of that offensive production,” Williams said.