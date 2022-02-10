Nebraska's strong start falls flat in loss to No. 21 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nebraska’s strong offensive start lasted for all of one quarter before the No. 21 Ohio State took over.
The Huskers (17-6, 6-6) dropped their second straight game Thursday night after losing to Buckeyes (18-4, 10-3) 80-70.
Freshmen forward Alexis Markowski led the Huskers in scoring with 23 points and tied her career-high with 15 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jaz Shelley had 14 points and five assists.
Senior guard Taylor Mikesell, the Buckeyes second leading scorer on the year, had 21 points and shot the ball efficiently all night. She finished 7-13 from the field and 5-8 from beyond the arc.
As a team, the Huskers finished the game shooting only 33.8% (25-74) from the field and 26.1% (6-23) from three. OSU finished 46.4% (26-56) from the field and 42.9% (9-21) beyond the arc.
The Big Red started the game well, finishing the first quarter shooting 55.6% (10-18) from the field. Sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, who had a career-high 20 points in the team’s loss to No. 7 Maryland Sunday afternoon, got the Huskers started with five early points.
The Huskers continued to play strong offense throughout the frame and took a three-point lead into the second quarter.
“I thought we, really in the first quarter, played with confidence and we went inside and were able to establish that post presence,” coach Amy Williams said in her postgame show.
Their lead grew to 29-21 early in the second, before the offense went ice cold. The poor offensive play allowed Ohio State to start generating better offensive opportunities for themselves. While the Huskers continued to miss shots, Ohio State did just the opposite and took a 36-31 lead into the half.
Nebraska shot just 2-15 from the field in the quarter and went the final 6:54 of the quarter without scoring a field goal. They’re last first half points, two free throws from guard Sam Haiby, came with 2:42 left in the frame.
On top of the bad offensive play, Markowski also got into foul trouble and had to sit the last 3:02 of the quarter with three personal fouls.
“I thought when Lex picked up her second foul and we had her on the bench, we kind of stalled and stagnated just a little bit with some of that offensive production,” Williams said.
The third quarter was a little better than the second for the Huskers, but not enough to close the Ohio State lead. It was clear Markowski wasn’t as active defensively around the rim due to her three personal fouls and the Buckeyes took advantage of that.
Every time Nebraska seemed to be getting back into the game, the Buckeyes answered back and were able to grow their lead to 59-46 by the end of the frame.
Nebraska shot 5-20 (25%) from the field in the quarter, compared to OSU’s 9-15 (60%).
In the fourth Nebraska continued fighting, but it wasn’t enough to catch up to the Buckeyes. Much like the previous two quarters, Nebraska had glimpses of hope, but OSU shut the door each time.
The Huskers were able to cut the lead down to nine with 6:39 to go thanks to an Alexis Markowski layup-and-one, but that was the closest they got.
Williams wants the team to play better and more refined offensively going forward.
“We’re going to have to find a way,” she said. “It’s somewhat deflating when you’re missing bunnies in the paint or you’re missing open shots that are designed for you to make. We’re going to have to do a better job of cleaning that up.”
The Huskers return to action this Saturday against Illinois (6-13, 1-7) at 2 p.m. on BTN+.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.