NU women's hoops preview: Defense gets a shakeup, but backcourt is filled with experience

LINCOLN — Coach Amy Williams concedes it’ll be different. In a scrimmage and exhibition game, it already has been.

Center Kate Cain, NU’s career-leading shot blocker who started 117 straight games, went pro. The one constant in the Husker defense — one of the best erasers at the rim in the Big Ten — has changed.

“That will be strange,” Williams said last week. “It’s been an adjustment period, there’s no doubt about it.”

Cain’s departure will mean a defense reimagined. Far fewer blocked shots. More pressure on the perimeter, which hopefully leads to more steals. And a smaller, grittier frontcourt — perhaps led by true freshman Alexis Markowski — that’ll have to play taller, and tougher, against league foes.

NU opens its season Tuesday at noon against Maine. It’ll play its first five games at Pinnacle Bank Arena before a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in San Diego. Those seven games, before a rigorous December, will give the five freshmen, including Markowski, a chance to develop.