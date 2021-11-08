NU women's hoops preview: Defense gets a shakeup, but backcourt is filled with experience

LINCOLN — Coach Amy Williams concedes it’ll be different. In a scrimmage and exhibition game, it already has been.
Center Kate Cain, NU’s career-leading shot blocker who started 117 straight games, went pro. The one constant in the Husker defense — one of the best erasers at the rim in the Big Ten — has changed.
“That will be strange,” Williams said last week. “It’s been an adjustment period, there’s no doubt about it.”
Cain’s departure will mean a defense reimagined. Far fewer blocked shots. More pressure on the perimeter, which hopefully leads to more steals. And a smaller, grittier frontcourt — perhaps led by true freshman Alexis Markowski — that’ll have to play taller, and tougher, against league foes.
NU opens its season Tuesday at noon against Maine. It’ll play its first five games at Pinnacle Bank Arena before a Thanksgiving weekend tournament in San Diego. Those seven games, before a rigorous December, will give the five freshmen, including Markowski, a chance to develop.
“She feels like Pinnacle Bank Arena, it’s her gym and she’s had a lot of success in there, and I want her to continue to feel that way,” Williams said of Markowski, who had 15 points and nine rebounds in NU’s 87-42 exhibition win over Midland. “I think she’s been doing a great job up to this point — really demanding the basketball and having the confidence to finish and put the ball in the bucket.”
The youth will be blended with one of the oldest, most experienced backcourts in the Big Ten.
Sam Haiby — who averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season — returns for her fourth year. She’ll be joined by 23-year-old sophomore Ashley Scoggin, 21-year-old sophomore Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley and 23-year-old grad student MiCole Cayton.
That quartet, plus second-year freshmen Ani Stewart, Ruby Porter and Whitney Brown, could help NU become one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league. Shelley is a natural distributor, Williams said.
“If we continue to make good choices on shot selection, we have a good chance to be a very, very good 3-point shooting team,” Williams said.
Other notes headed into the 2021-22 season:
Bracketology: NU is among the “next four out” in ESPN’s NCAA tournament preseason bracket. Though Nebraska finished 13-13 last season, it was likely two or three wins away from making the NCAAs last season.
Six Big Ten teams are projected into the field, including No. 1 seed Maryland.
Roster: The 16-player roster is Williams’ biggest ever, she said, and only two — Tatiana Popa and Nailah Dillard — won’t be available this season. NU’s frontcourt — featuring Bella Cravens, Isabelle Bourne and Kendall Coley — is smaller but more dangerous from a scoring perspective.
Schedule
November: 1, vs. Midland (exh.), W, 87-42. 9, vs. Maine, noon. 11, vs. Prairie View A&M, 7 p.m. 14, vs. Alabama A&M, 2 p.m. 17, vs. Creighton, 7 p.m. 20, vs. North Carolina Central, TBD. 26, vs. Drexel (San Diego), 6 p.m. 27, vs. San Diego or Fresno State (San Diego), TBD.
December: 1, at Wake Forest, 6 p.m. 6, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. 11, vs. Indiana State, 1 p.m. 19, vs. Drake, noon. 22, vs. Wyoming, noon. 30, at Michigan State, TBD.
January: 4, vs. Michigan, 8 p.m. 9, vs. Iowa, 1 p.m. 13, at Indiana, 5 p.m. 16, at Iowa, TBD. 20, vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m. 23, at Illinois, 2 p.m. 27, vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m. 30, vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.
February: 3, vs. Penn State, 7 p.m. 6, at Maryland, noon. 10, at Ohio State, 6 p.m. 14, vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. 17, at Penn State, 6 p.m. 20, vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m. 23, at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m. 27, vs. Northwestern, TBD.
March: 2-6, Big Ten tournament (Indianapolis)
Roster
Guards
Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, So.
Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So.
Trinity Brady, 5-11, So.
Allison Weidner, 5-10, Fr.
Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr.
MiCole Cayton, 5-9, Sr.
Whitney Brown, 5-8, Fr.
Ruby Porter, 5-10, Fr.
Kendall Moriarty, 6-1, Fr.
Forwards
Bella Cravens, 6-3, Jr.
Annika Stewart, 6-3, Fr.
Nailah Dillard, 5-9, So.
Kendall Coley, 6-2, Fr.
Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, So.
Centers
Tatiana Popa, 6-5, Fr.
Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr.
