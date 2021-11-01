Plenty of Huskers get playing time as Nebraska overwhelms Midland in exhibition game

LINCOLN — There was no shortage of minutes or points to go around for the Huskers on Monday night, as 13 women played between five and 10 minutes in the first half of Nebraska’s 87-42 exhibition win over Midland.

Freshman center Alexis Markowski led the Huskers with 15 points on 7 of 12 shooting.

Nebraska got out to a quick start as Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley made a 3-pointer on NU's first possession. She finished with 14 points. The Huskers went for 10 more 3-pointers in the first quarter but missed all of them, and led 17-7 at the end of the quarter.

Nebraska started the second quarter on a 20-1 run, highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers for sophomore guard Ashley Scoggin, and never looked back. Nebraska led 41-16 at halftime, and that margin only increased in the second half.

Junior guard Sam Haiby, the Huskers’ leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals last year and their only All-Big Ten honoree, did not play at all in the first quarter. She entered early in the second quarter and started the second half but finished with just 2 points.

Nebraska begins the regular season next Nov. 9 at noon, when it hosts Maine at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.