Previewing Monday's Nebraska-Indiana women's basketball game

Scouting reports

Nebraska: Nebraska enters Monday night’s game coming off a win against Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers are led offensively by freshman forward Alexis Markowski (12.6 ppg) and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley (12.3 ppg). Shelley is coming off one of her better performances of the season Saturday, when she scored 21 points and made five 3s. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne also played one her best games of the season. She had 17 points and seven rebounds against Illinois, and was responsible for 12 of Nebraska’s first 14 points. Nebraska is 13-1 at home this season, with its only loss coming to Iowa 95-86 Jan. 9. The Huskers went 1-3 on their recent four-game road trip and look to close out their final five games — three at home — strong before heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament.