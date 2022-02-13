Previewing Monday's Nebraska-Indiana women's basketball game

World-Herald staff writer Chad Mays has compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska women's basketball game against No. 7 Indiana on Monday.
Nebraska vs. No. 7 Indiana
When: 6 p.m. Monday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV | Radio: BTN | (590 AM in Omaha, 107.3 FM in Lincoln)
Probable starters
Nebraska (18-6, 7-6)
F/C Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr., 12.6 ppg
F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, So., 10.3 ppg
G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So., 12.3 ppg
G Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, So., 8.5 ppg
G Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr., 10.2 ppg
Indiana (18-3, 10-1)
F Aleksa Gulbe, 6-3, Sr., 12.5 ppg
F Kiandra Browne, 6-2, So., 3.3 ppg
G Grace Berger, 6-0, Sr., 15.8 ppg
G Ali Patberg, 5-11, Sr., 12.2 ppg
G Nicole Hillary-Cardano, 5-6, Sr., 11.6 ppg
Scouting reports
Nebraska: Nebraska enters Monday night’s game coming off a win against Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The Huskers are led offensively by freshman forward Alexis Markowski (12.6 ppg) and sophomore guard Jaz Shelley (12.3 ppg). Shelley is coming off one of her better performances of the season Saturday, when she scored 21 points and made five 3s. Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne also played one her best games of the season. She had 17 points and seven rebounds against Illinois, and was responsible for 12 of Nebraska’s first 14 points. Nebraska is 13-1 at home this season, with its only loss coming to Iowa 95-86 Jan. 9. The Huskers went 1-3 on their recent four-game road trip and look to close out their final five games — three at home — strong before heading to Indianapolis for the Big Ten tournament.
Indiana: The Hoosiers enter Monday’s contest atop the Big Ten standings. They are led in scoring by junior forward Mackenzie Holmes, who is averaging 17.9 points and 8.2 boards per game. However, Holmes has not played since Jan. 5. Senior guard Grace Berger is just behind Holmes in scoring, averaging 15.8. As a team, the Hoosiers are sixth in the Big Ten in scoring at 72.8 points per game. Indiana frustrates opponents with its defense that ranks second in the conference in points allowed (58.8). Indiana takes good care of the basketball, too, turning it over 13.2 times per game, second best in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers enter this game on a four-game winning streak. Their only Big Ten loss this season came to No. 4 Michigan on Jan. 31. They have won six straight against Nebraska, dating to 2018.