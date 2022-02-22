Previewing Nebraska women's basketball at Wisconsin on Wednesday

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin Radio: 107.3 FM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha Projected Starters Nebraska (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten)
F/C Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr., 13.0 ppg
F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, So., 10.7
G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So., 12.0
G Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr., 10.6
G Allison Weidner, 5-10, Fr., 7.1
G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, Jr., 13.8 ppg
G Brooke Schramek, 6-0, So., 8.0
G Krystyna Ellew, 5-10, Fr., 7.5
G Katie Nelson, 5-8, Gr., 7.2
G Halle Douglass, 6-1, So., 5.5
Scouting reports Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers come off one of their more complete games of the year, a 93-70 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski leads Nebraska in scoring with 13.0 points per game. Markowski was named the Big Ten freshman of the week Monday for the seventh time, the most in the conference. The offense runs through sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who had a team-high 12 assists Sunday and leads the team with 5 per game. Nebraska leads the conference in scoring margin at plus-16. The Huskers lead the Big Ten with 43.1 rebounds per game, headlined by Markowski's 7.7. This is the Big Red’s last road game of the season. Their final game is Sunday at home against Northwestern. Scouting Wisconsin: The Badgers are 12th in the Big Ten standings, ahead of only Rutgers (2-13) and Illinois (1-11). Wisconsin’s leading scorer is junior guard Julie Pospisilova (13.8 ppg). Wisconsin has the lowest scoring offense in the Big Ten at 56.9 points per game. They're shooting 39.1% from the field. Opponents shoot 43.7%, making the Badgers the worst defensive team in the conference. Wisconsin is ranked last in the Big Ten in rebounds at 29.5 per game. Wisconsin has lost two straight games, and their last win came against Purdue on Feb. 13. Wisconsin has lost their last four matchups against Nebraska, which has gone 13-2 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten. Notes: As of Tuesday, Nebraska is ranked No. 20 in the NET rankings and Wisconsin is No. 209. Nebraska leads the series 13-7. The Huskers won the last matchup between the teams 77-44 on Jan. 27 in Lincoln.
Photos: Nebraska women's basketball hosts Rutgers
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (right) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (right) tries to get past Rutgers' Jailyn Mason during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (right) tries to keep the ball inbounds during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley drives to the basket during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Bella Cravens (right) battles Rutgers' Tyia Singleton for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty (left) tries to protect the ball from Rutgers' Awa Sidibe during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (right) tries to get around Rutgers' Awa Sidibe during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (left) tries to protect the ball from Rutgers' Awa Sidibe during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) and Whitney Brown celebrate a 3-pointer during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (right) tries to protect the ball from Rutgers' Jailyn Mason (left) and Shug Dickson during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (center) tries to get a pass between Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Awa Sidibe during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (right) tries to get past Rutgers' Shug Dickson to score during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (center) lunges for a loose ball during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (left) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter for a loose ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby shoots a 3-pointer during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby (left) tries to get past Rutgers' Shug Dickson to score during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Kendall Moriarty, Allison Weidner, and Ruby Porter cheer during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Rutgers' Tyia Singleton (left) collides with Nebraska's Bella Cravens during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Bella Cravens grabs a loose ball during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (second from left) and Bella Cravens (right) battle Rutgers' Osh Brown (left) and Jailyn Mason for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Sam Haiby shoots during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) battles Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter (left) and Osh Brown for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski tries to score during their game against Rutgers on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Jaz Shelley (center) battles Rutgers' Tyia Singleton (left) and Destiny Marshall for a rebound during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Allison Weidner (left) tries to get past Rutgers' Sayawni Lassiter during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski (center) battles Rutgers' Tyia Singleton (left) and Osh Brown for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (center) tries to get past Rutgers' defense during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
