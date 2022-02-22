Previewing Nebraska women's basketball at Wisconsin on Wednesday

When: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Online: BTN Plus

Radio: 107.3 FM in Lincoln, 590 AM in Omaha

Projected Starters

Nebraska (20-7, 9-7 Big Ten)

F/C Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr., 13.0 ppg

F Isabelle Bourne, 6-2, So., 10.7

G Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So., 12.0

G Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr., 10.6

G Allison Weidner, 5-10, Fr., 7.1

Wisconsin (7-19, 4-12)

G Julie Pospisilova, 6-0, Jr., 13.8 ppg

G Brooke Schramek, 6-0, So., 8.0

G Krystyna Ellew, 5-10, Fr., 7.5

G Katie Nelson, 5-8, Gr., 7.2

G Halle Douglass, 6-1, So., 5.5

Scouting reports

Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers come off one of their more complete games of the year, a 93-70 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski leads Nebraska in scoring with 13.0 points per game. Markowski was named the Big Ten freshman of the week Monday for the seventh time, the most in the conference. The offense runs through sophomore guard Jaz Shelley, who had a team-high 12 assists Sunday and leads the team with 5 per game. Nebraska leads the conference in scoring margin at plus-16. The Huskers lead the Big Ten with 43.1 rebounds per game, headlined by Markowski's 7.7. This is the Big Red’s last road game of the season. Their final game is Sunday at home against Northwestern.

Scouting Wisconsin: The Badgers are 12th in the Big Ten standings, ahead of only Rutgers (2-13) and Illinois (1-11). Wisconsin’s leading scorer is junior guard Julie Pospisilova (13.8 ppg). Wisconsin has the lowest scoring offense in the Big Ten at 56.9 points per game. They're shooting 39.1% from the field. Opponents shoot 43.7%, making the Badgers the worst defensive team in the conference. Wisconsin is ranked last in the Big Ten in rebounds at 29.5 per game. Wisconsin has lost two straight games, and their last win came against Purdue on Feb. 13. Wisconsin has lost their last four matchups against Nebraska, which has gone 13-2 against the Badgers since joining the Big Ten.

Notes: As of Tuesday, Nebraska is ranked No. 20 in the NET rankings and Wisconsin is No. 209. Nebraska leads the series 13-7. The Huskers won the last matchup between the teams 77-44 on Jan. 27 in Lincoln. ​

