Previewing Nebraska women's basketball vs. North Carolina Central

When: Noon Saturday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
Radio: 1400 AM, 105.9 FM
NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL (0-3)
F — Ashlyn Lockard 6-2 Sr. 8.0 ppg 7.0 rpg
F — Tianna Carter 6-1 So. 8.7 7.7
G — Diamond Thomas 5-4 Fr. 6.5 2.0
G — Nia Ford 5-11 Fr. 4.7 1.7
G — Madalyn Anderson 5-10 Jr. 3.7 2.7
NEBRASKA (4-0)
F — Isabelle Bourne 6-2 So. 14.5 5.5
F — Bella Cravens 6-3 Jr. 8.5 5.8
G — Jaz Shelley 5-9 So. 10.5 8.3
G — Ashley Scoggin 5-7 So. 9.0 1.8
G — Sam Haiby 5-9 Jr. 9.8 3.8
Scouting NC Central: The Eagles have lost all three games by at least 14 points, including a 73-56 decision to Illinois in their opener. ... The Eagles have struggled offensively, averaging 53 points a game. They are shooting 28.7% from the field and have hit 9 of 50 3-pointers. Carter is the leading scorer, while Carter and Lockard are the only Eagles to score all three games. ... The Eagles are coached by former WNBA player Trisha Stafford-Odom.
Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers finish up what has been a successful five-game homestand. They snapped a five-game win streak to Creighton the last time out when Haiby scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half. ... NU is shooting 49.8% from the field and averaging 91.3 points. Lincoln Pius X grad Alexis Markowski is averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds as bench players have gotten ample playing time. ... The Huskers also are plus-14 in rebounding, outboarding opponents 48.5-34.5.