Previewing Nebraska women's basketball vs. North Carolina Central

Scouting NC Central: The Eagles have lost all three games by at least 14 points, including a 73-56 decision to Illinois in their opener. ... The Eagles have struggled offensively, averaging 53 points a game. They are shooting 28.7% from the field and have hit 9 of 50 3-pointers. Carter is the leading scorer, while Carter and Lockard are the only Eagles to score all three games. ... The Eagles are coached by former WNBA player Trisha Stafford-Odom.