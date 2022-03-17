Previewing Nebraska's first-round NCAA tournament game against Gonzaga

Nebraska women's basketball will enter the NCAA tournament at 2:30 p.m. on Friday as eighth-seeded Huskers take on No. 9 seed Gonzaga. World-Herald sports editor Sam McKewon has compiled everything you need to know about the matchup.

When: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Louisville, Kentucky

Backcourt: A terrific matchup. Nebraska’s 1-2 punch of Jaz Shelley and Sam Haiby offers NU scoring (23.8 combined points per game) playmaking prowess (8.6 assists) and defensive toughness (three steals). The Huskers are likely to go as far as Shelley and Haiby – with contributions from Allison Weidner, Ruby Porter and Mi’Cole Cayton – can take them. The Zags counter with twins Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong, who each average 10.8 points per game and are within a few assists and rebounds of each other. Senior shooter Cierra Walker makes 43.6% of her 3s. Gonzaga’s backcourt would be top five in the Big Ten.

Frontcourt: On paper, Nebraska’s better. Alexis Markowski is a breakout star who can score in bunches. Isabelle Bourne has found her shooting touch over the last month. But Gonzaga’s Melody Kempton is tough as nails, shooting 54% from the floor and scrapping on the boards. Forward Yvonne comes off the bench to add ten points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Six-foot-five starting center Anamaria Virjoghe will draw Markowski.

Shooting: Nebraska 44.8 FG%/35.6 3%/72.1 FT%. Gonzaga 43.3 FG%/35.4 3%/77.2 FT%.

Nebraska wins if: It breaks even in rebounding, scores off the turnovers Gonzaga has a habit of committing, hits eight 3-pointers and stay patient on defense as the Bulldogs run their halfcourt sets. Shelley and Haiby are key. The NCAA Tournament belongs to guards.

Gonzaga wins if: Referees don’t blow their whistles too much, its frontcourt can guard Markowski and Bourne at the 3-point line, and the defense what it does to most teams – which is hold them under 37% shooting. NU has faced few defenses this stingy.

Score: Nebraska 60 Gonzaga 59

