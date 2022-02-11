Previewing Saturday's Nebraska-Illinois women's basketball game

Scouting reports

Scouting Nebraska: The Huskers enter Saturday’s matchup having dropped two straight games against No. 7 Maryland and No. 21 Ohio State. Freshman forward Alexis Markowski is now leading Nebraska in scoring with 12.8 ppg, jumping sophomore guard Jaz Shelley (11.9 ppg). Markowski had 23 points and tied her career-high in rebounds with 15 in the team’s loss to Ohio State on Thursday. The Huskers offense has been sputtering as of late, with the team shooting a combined 39.8% (156-392) in their six games since returning from the program’s COVID- pause. They are 4-2 over that six-game stretch. Even with the losses to some of the conference's top teams, the Huskers are ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring offense (78.4 ppg) and points allowed (61.9 ppg). Nebraska’s plus-16.5 point differential leads the conference. The Huskers return home Monday to host No. 7 Indiana at 6 p.m.

Scouting Illinois: The Fighting Illini enter Saturday's game with the second worst conference record in the Big Ten at 1-7, leading only Rutgers (0-12). Illinois is coming off a 93-61 loss to Indiana on Wednesday night. Leading the offensive charge for Illinois is sophomore guard Aaliyah Nye (11.1 ppg). Nye is the only member of the team averaging double-digit points. Illinois gives up the second most points per game in the conference (72.6). Offensively they average 65.1 ppg, third-worst in the Big Ten. They are shooting 40.1% from the field this year and opponents are shooting 42.8% against them. The Fighting Illini have a 6-5 record at home this year, compared to 0-6 on the road. Illinois looks to break a six-game losing streak against the Huskers. Their last win came against Wisconsin on Jan. 9.