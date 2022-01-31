Previewing Tuesday's Nebraska-Rutgers women's basketball game

Rutgers: Rutgers looks to get its first conference and road win in Lincoln Tuesday night. They enter the game 0-10 in Big Ten play and 0-6 overall on the road. Rutgers dropped their Sunday afternoon matchup against Michigan State 61-45. Senior forward Osh Brown leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 9.9 points per game. Rutgers ranks last in scoring offense in the Big Ten with 56.1 points per game as a team. Rutgers comes in with the third-worst shooting percentage in the conference (39.9%) and ranks last in 3-point percentage (27.4%). The Scarlet Knights' plus-6 rebounding margin is third in the Big Ten, right behind Nebraska (plus-7.3). Their rebounding effort is also led by Brown, who averages nine boards a game. Timothy Eatman is Rutgers' acting head coach for this season. Head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 51st year of coaching and 27th at Rutgers, has been on a leave of absence this season due to COVID-19 concerns.