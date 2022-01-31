Previewing Tuesday's Nebraska-Rutgers women's basketball game

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
TV: Nebraska Public Media
Radio: 105.9 FM in Omaha, 107.3 FM in Lincoln
Online: BTN Plus
Projected Starters
Rutgers (7-15, 0-10 Big Ten)
F — Osh Brown, 6-1, Sr., 9.9 ppg
F — Tyia Singleton, 6-2, Jr., 5.5
G — Lasha Petree, 6-0, Sr., 7.9
G — Sayawni Lassiter, 5-10, Sr., 3.0
G — Shug Dickson, 5-10, Sr., 8.7
Nebraska (15-4, 4-4)
F/C — Alexis Markowski, 6-3, Fr., 12.1
F — Bella Cravens, 6-3, Jr., 7.0
G — Jaz Shelley, 5-9, So., 12.9
G — Ashley Scoggin, 5-7, So., 8.7
G — Sam Haiby, 5-9, Jr., 11.1
Scouting Reports
Rutgers: Rutgers looks to get its first conference and road win in Lincoln Tuesday night. They enter the game 0-10 in Big Ten play and 0-6 overall on the road. Rutgers dropped their Sunday afternoon matchup against Michigan State 61-45. Senior forward Osh Brown leads the Scarlet Knights in scoring with 9.9 points per game. Rutgers ranks last in scoring offense in the Big Ten with 56.1 points per game as a team. Rutgers comes in with the third-worst shooting percentage in the conference (39.9%) and ranks last in 3-point percentage (27.4%). The Scarlet Knights' plus-6 rebounding margin is third in the Big Ten, right behind Nebraska (plus-7.3). Their rebounding effort is also led by Brown, who averages nine boards a game. Timothy Eatman is Rutgers' acting head coach for this season. Head coach C. Vivian Stringer, who is in her 51st year of coaching and 27th at Rutgers, has been on a leave of absence this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Nebraska: Nebraska is coming off two straight home wins after the program's COVID-19 pause. The Huskers have been led offensively by sophomore guard Jaz Shelley (12.9 ppg) and freshman forward/center Alexis Markowski (12.1 ppg). Markowski was named Big Ten freshman of the week for the fifth time this season. Markowski averaged 19.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games last week. After a slow start in the first half Sunday against Purdue, Markowski erupted for 20 second-half points. Shelley continues to lead the Huskers in assists (4.8) and rebounds (7.6). Entering Monday, the Huskers' 815 rebounds are second in the Big Ten this season. The Huskers lead the conference in rebounds per game with 42.9. This will be Nebraska's third game in six days. The Huskers' 81-66 win against Purdue on Sunday was their 100th win in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Notes: Nebraska enters Tuesday’s game 14th in the NET rankings. Rutgers is ranked 151st. Rutgers leads the series 6-4. The Scarlet Knights won the last matchup between the two teams 78-62 on Feb. 7, 2021, in Piscataway, New Jersey.